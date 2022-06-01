Tony Asghar insists Fulham link is no ‘fluff piece’ as Dundee United chief eyes ‘fruitful’ partnership with English Premier League side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tony Asghar insists Fulham link is no ‘fluff piece’ as Dundee United chief eyes ‘fruitful’ partnership with English Premier League side

By Sean Hamilton
June 1 2022, 7.30am
Tony Asghar: Dundee United chief has high hopes for Fulham link-up
Tony Asghar believes Dundee United’s partnership with Fulham is almost ready to bear fruit.

United announced their collaboration, centred around player and coach development, with the newly promoted Cottagers in January.

The Tangerines sporting director has revealed work behind the scenes – which has been ongoing since before the link-up went public – is progressing well.

And fans could soon see the benefit first hand, when players start to move between the clubs.

“These partnerships can often be a bit of a fluff piece but this has been working for a long time before we announced it,” said Asghar.

“One of the directors of Fulham has been up, their director of football has been up as has their academy director.

“We have been down there and shared a lot of common practices in how we are going to move forward.

“From a football perspective we are looking at high performance. Can we get players from there who could come into our environment?

“Dundee United have an opportunity on Scotland that we can get players in that they can’t in England.

“There’s now a pathway for us to look at players they can’t get and we can. We can look at loans and various other aspects.”

Both clubs are American-owned, with Mark Ogren in control of United and Shahid Khan providing the financial muscle at Fulham

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren

It’s a shared trait that isn’t lost on Asghar.

And the Tangerines’ chief is sure that, in time, the two clubs will have even more in common – as United will with their other partner outfits.

“With Fulham, I like the identity. It’s an American owned club who has another sports franchise,” said Asghar.

“He has built a club that has just been promoted, as we were a few years ago. There are a lot of synergies.

“There are good people at Fulham. From Alistair Macintosh the director of football or Huw Jennings.

“We are going to grow it. There were a few players we were going to bring in during the January window from there but things didn’t work out so.

“It will be fruitful and we will work hard at that within our partnerships.

Dundee United academy director Andy Goldie has already embarked on fact-finding missions at Fulham

“A simplistic view is to look at players and say there will be a clear partnership trading model.

Andy Goldie has been down with Mike Cave, their academy director, looking at a lot of intertwining between how they work and how we work.

“We brought a goalkeeping coach in on secondment from Southampton, Ryan Flood. That worked really well so there may be opportunities for some of our staff to go down there.

“We have the partnership with Northern Virginia, Brian Welsh’s team, where we hope to send over two players and a coach this season.

“Things take time. They aren’t instantaneous on results.

“We need to build it and I feel positive we will have good results.”

