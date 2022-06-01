Fife fire crews spend seven hours tackling huge blaze in outbuildings By Amie Flett June 1 2022, 7.48am Updated: June 1 2022, 8.20am 0 Flames and smoke could be seen from miles around. Image: Fife Jammer Locations. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Tractor veers off road on A92 at Cupar Dundee residents evacuated after fire at Hilltown takeaway Man, 18 charged in connection with Methil caravan blaze Four fire crews tackle large blaze at Priory Campus building in Kirkcaldy