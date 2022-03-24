Dundee unveil spectacular video of new stadium plans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have unveiled a stunning video of their plans for a new stadium complex at Camperdown Park.

The Dark Blues have been working on the proposed 15,000 seater-stadium since 2017.

However, managing director John Nelms says “it is time to get this project off the ground”.

In the release, the Dens Park chief says the club have “engaged project consultants” to set the ball rolling with the city council.

No timescale for completion of the project was given, however.

The proposed development will also include a training facility for the club, a hotel, retail space, a conference venue, a crematorium, housing and leisure activities.

What did John Nelms say?

The Dundee managing director John Nelms said: “We have had people working on this for so long, working hard for so long.

“We have the elements here with the stadium, we have a crematorium, we have housing, you have flats, you have commercial space and we have a hotel.

“And you have a new training facility for Dundee Football Club.

“All these elements coming together are going to make it an exciting project for the city.

“It is time. It is really time for us to get going.

“It is time for us to take it to the next step and take it to fruition.

“So we have engaged the project consultants, they are now going to be engaging the city council.

“I’ll now be engaging all the leaders in the community.

“It’s time to get this project off the ground and get something in Dundee, for Dundee, that can be a jewel to bring excitement and energy to the city.”