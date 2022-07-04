Popstars and pints: New BBC podcast charts rise and fall of T in the Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Popstars and pints: New BBC podcast charts rise and fall of T in the Park

By Alasdair Clark
July 4 2022, 2.29pm Updated: July 4 2022, 2.40pm
T In The Park Kinross
The podcasts examines why the sun set on T in the Park.

A new BBC podcast will chart the rise and fall of T in the Park festival, once the jewel in the crown of Scotland’s music scene.

Radio 1 DJ Arielle Free plans to take listeners of her new show on a nostalgic trip back to the festival’s heyday of bucket hats and megastars.

Arielle, who attended the festival as a teenager, will hear from organisers, artists and some of those who made the annual pilgrimage to watch some of the biggest acts in the world.

Once a rite of passage for Scottish teens, the festival ran for 17 years at the disused Balado airfield in Perth and Kinross.

T in the Park campers exit the site.

Hundreds of hitmakers including Ed Sheeran (2014) Mumford and Sons (2013), Beyoncé (2011), Oasis (2002), Stereophonics (1997) and Robbie Williams (1998), descended on the rural Kinross site over the years.

T in the Park’s long association with Kinross came to an end in 2014, with safety fears over the Forties Pipeline, which runs underneath the airfield, prompting a move to Strathallan Castle Estate in 2015.

Crowds in 2010.

As well as the festival’s success, the series also delves into the decline of T in the Park, attempting to answer why it came to end in 2017 after the previous year was marred  by the deaths of three festival-goers.

Arielle Free said: “Like so many Scottish teens, I remember experiencing T in the Park and having an unforgettable weekend.

Millions of revellers flocked to T in the Park over the years
Millions of revellers flocked to T in the Park over the years

“I can’t wait to take Radio 1 listeners back to the heyday of the festival and relieve its illustrious 22 years as I reveal behind-the-scenes secrets and uncover the real reason why T in the Park is no longer around.”

The first four episodes of Rise and Fall of T in the Park is available on BBC Sounds, with the next four available on July 18.

