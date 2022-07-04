Repairs to be carried out to M90 flyover barrier damaged in fatal lorry crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Repairs are to be carried out to a barrier on the M90 near Perth that was damaged in a fatal lorry crash.

Kenneth Cheyne from Aberdeenshire died after his lorry went through the barrier at the Craigend Interchange – which takes people travelling south on the M90 towards Broxden – in November.

The lorry he was driving, which was transporting potatoes, landed on the A912 below.

The 55-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for most of the day while an investigation took place and both roads were cleared.

Since the incident a temporary barrier and 50mph speed limit was put in place to ensure traffic could pass safely.

Now Bear Scotland is going to permanently fix the damage in work starting on Sunday.

Work will take place from 7.30pm until 5.30am each five nights a week for three nights.

No work will take place on a Friday or Saturday and the work is due to finish on July 29.

Road closures

The bridge over the A912 and the slip road will be closed during working hours.

Single lane closures of the M90 and A912 will also be in place while works take place overhead.

A diversion will take people off at Bridge of Earn, through the town and on to Perth.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north east unit representative, said: “These essential works will repair the section of damaged parapet and allow the removal of the temporary barrier, returning the slip to normal use.

“The traffic management proposed is essential for keeping our operatives safe as well as motorists.

“We have taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists by carrying the works overnight and our teams will do their best to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential repairs on the M90.”

Updates are available on the Traffic Scotland website.