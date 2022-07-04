Repairs to be carried out to M90 flyover barrier damaged in fatal lorry crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Repairs to be carried out to M90 flyover barrier damaged in fatal lorry crash

By Emma Duncan
July 4 2022, 2.40pm
Scene of lorry crash on M90 flyover near Perth
The barrier was damaged in a fatal crash in November.

Repairs are to be carried out to a barrier on the M90 near Perth that was damaged in a fatal lorry crash.

Kenneth Cheyne from Aberdeenshire died after his lorry went through the barrier at the Craigend Interchange – which takes people travelling south on the M90 towards Broxden – in November.

The lorry he was driving, which was transporting potatoes, landed on the A912 below.

The 55-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for most of the day while an investigation took place and both roads were cleared.

The emergency services on scene at the crash.

Since the incident a temporary barrier and 50mph speed limit was put in place to ensure traffic could pass safely.

Now Bear Scotland is going to permanently fix the damage in work starting on Sunday.

Work will take place from 7.30pm until 5.30am each five nights a week for three nights.

No work will take place on a Friday or Saturday and the work is due to finish on July 29.

Road closures

The bridge over the A912 and the slip road will be closed during working hours.

Single lane closures of the M90 and A912 will also be in place while works take place overhead.

A diversion will take people off at Bridge of Earn, through the town and on to Perth.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north east unit representative, said: “These essential works will repair the section of damaged parapet and allow the removal of the temporary barrier, returning the slip to normal use.

The scene of a lorry crash at a flyover on the M90
The barrier on the M90 flyover towards Broxden over the A912 was damaged due to the crash.

“The traffic management proposed is essential for keeping our operatives safe as well as motorists.

“We have taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists by carrying the works overnight and our teams will do their best to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential repairs on the M90.”

Updates are available on the Traffic Scotland website.

