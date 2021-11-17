Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

M90 Perth flyover barrier damaged in lorry crash ‘to be repaired in early 2022’

By Bryan Copland
November 17 2021, 9.06am
A temporary barrier is in place on the flyover with a 50mph speed limit.
A permanent repair to a barrier damaged when a lorry crashed off an M90 flyover near Perth may not be made until early next year.

A temporary 50mph speed limit is in place on the motorway road at Craigend Interchange, which takes traffic from the Dundee direction towards Broxden Roundabout.

The restriction was introduced after the HGV crashed through the barrier and landed on the road below earlier this month – killing the driver.

It reopened the following day with a temporary barrier in place to ensure traffic could still pass over it.

Programme of works expected early next year

Now, Bear Scotland – which looks after Scotland’s trunk roads – has confirmed that permanent repairs are still months away.

A spokesperson said: “Our engineers are continuing to work with Transport Scotland to develop a strategy for the permanent repair of the parapet on the M90 slip.

“Once this is completed we will be in a position to programme the works, which are anticipated to get under way early next year.

The flyover near Perth where the crash happened.

“The temporary safety barriers will continue to provide protection until the permanent repairs are complete, however we would advise motorists to follow the 50mph speed restriction in place.”

Kenneth Cheyne, 55, from Turriff in Aberdeenshire, was pronounced dead after the lorry he was driving crashed off the flyover on to the A912 road below on November 4.

The road was closed for most of the day while an investigation took place and both roads were cleared.

Police said they were looking into the full circumstances of what led to the crash and appealed for witnesses, or drivers with dashcam footage, to come forward.

