M90 Perth flyover barrier damaged in lorry crash ‘to be repaired in early 2022’

A permanent repair to a barrier damaged when a lorry crashed off an M90 flyover near Perth may not be made until early next year.

A temporary 50mph speed limit is in place on the motorway road at Craigend Interchange, which takes traffic from the Dundee direction towards Broxden Roundabout.

The restriction was introduced after the HGV crashed through the barrier and landed on the road below earlier this month – killing the driver.

It reopened the following day with a temporary barrier in place to ensure traffic could still pass over it.

Programme of works expected early next year

Now, Bear Scotland – which looks after Scotland’s trunk roads – has confirmed that permanent repairs are still months away.

A spokesperson said: “Our engineers are continuing to work with Transport Scotland to develop a strategy for the permanent repair of the parapet on the M90 slip.

“Once this is completed we will be in a position to programme the works, which are anticipated to get under way early next year.

“The temporary safety barriers will continue to provide protection until the permanent repairs are complete, however we would advise motorists to follow the 50mph speed restriction in place.”

Kenneth Cheyne, 55, from Turriff in Aberdeenshire, was pronounced dead after the lorry he was driving crashed off the flyover on to the A912 road below on November 4.

The road was closed for most of the day while an investigation took place and both roads were cleared.

Police said they were looking into the full circumstances of what led to the crash and appealed for witnesses, or drivers with dashcam footage, to come forward.