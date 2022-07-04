St Andrews couple in limbo in South Africa as luggage lost and several flights cancelled By Matteo Bell July 4 2022, 2.43pm Updated: July 4 2022, 4.37pm 1 Bill and Alison Donald at the top of Table Mountain, Cape Town. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier British Airways ‘welcomes new measures’ for more Heathrow flight cancellations Groom ‘furious’ at BA after case containing wedding outfit not put on flight ‘Total chaos’ at Heathrow as airport orders 30 flights to be cancelled Heathrow requests 10% flight cut while easyJet cancels thousands of departures