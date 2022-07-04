First look inside new £750k gym and fitness studios at Perth sports centre By Emma Duncan July 4 2022, 2.59pm Updated: July 4 2022, 5.39pm 0 Staff are keen to show off the huge upgrade. Picture by Phil Hannah. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Perth’s Rodney Centre could become annex for primary school under council proposals Olympic champ Hailey unveils new-look Brechin community campus gym Rodney sports centre in Perth could be sold as council crunch talks to be held Opening date confirmed for new gym and fitness studios at Perth sport centre