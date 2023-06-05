Dundee United announce ‘largest commercial deal in the club’s history’ as new kit manufacturer is revealed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have announced a new partnership with sportswear company Erreà.

The Italian brand will manufacture the Tangerines’ kit, leisure and training wear until 2027.

United described the contract as “the largest commercial deal in the club’s history” — a welcome boost in the aftermath of a costly relegation to the Scottish Championship.

The Terrors’ second tier rivals, Dunfermline Athletic, have also linked up with Erreà, joining outfits such as Parma, Como, ADO Den Haag and Middlesborough.

United chief executive Luigi Capuano told the club’s official website: “Everyone at Dundee United is excited to begin our journey with Erreà, with this landmark partnership reaffirming our commitment to growth and development across the club.

“Maximising revenues at all levels allows us to be self-sufficient and demonstrates a sustainable growth model in our mission to produce success both on and off the park”.