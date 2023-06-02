Dundee United’s relegation in numbers: Set pieces, no aggression and records smashed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United’s relegation in numbers: Set pieces, no aggression and records smashed

Courier Sport has utilised StatsBomb's data to analyse the Tangerines' campaign

Charlie Mulgrew, right, and defensive partner Loick Ayina. Image: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew, right, and defensive partner Loick Ayina. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United are licking their wounds following a disastrous relegation from the Premiership.

It was a campaign littered with porous defending and ineffective attacking, with many of the Tangerines’ failings patently clear as they careered towards the Championship.

However, Courier Sport has delved a little deeper and, with the help of StatsBomb, has analysed the most illustrative data behind a season to forget for the Terrors.

Records falling

The numbers that will live longest in the memory are the records smashed during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Tangerines succumbed to their heaviest ever league defeat when they lost 9-0 against Celtic in August, the result that cost Jack Ross his job.

Their 7-0 capitulation against AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands equalled the largest reverse for a Scottish team in Europe, matching the collapses endured by Celtic against Barcelona (2016) and Hibs at home to Malmo (2013).

United’s 81 goals conceded in all competitions is their most porous tally in more than 50 years.

Passive defence

United’s defensive metrics — beyond the rather obvious “goals against” column — tell the story of a passive team, lacking fight.

StatsBomb’s “Aggression” category measures “the proportion of an opponent’s pass receipts that are tackled, fouled or pressured within two seconds”. The Tangerines tally of 0.15 per 90 minutes (p/90) is the lowest in the division.

“Pressure Regains” measures the amount of times possession is won within five seconds of the opposition being pressed. Only Livingston have a worse total than the Terrors’ total of 20.61 p/90.

Dundee United players on the pitch.
Disbelieving United players collapse 9-0 against Celtic. Image: SNS

“Aggressive Actions” — tackles, pressure events and fouls recorded within two seconds of an opposition ball receipt — sees United on 72.74 p/90. That is more than Celtic, Rangers and Hearts, but those are sides that often dominate possession.

A more relevant comparison would be with Kilmarnock (86.53), St Mirren (85.11) and St Johnstone (82.84).

StatsBomb also tracks PPDA (passes/defensive action), measuring how many passes a team allows before making any defensive action — a tackle, interception or foul. The Terrors allow 10.50 p/90, the third-most in the Premiership.

Their non-penalty xG (expected goals) against was 1.47 p/90, unsurprisingly the worst in the Premiership, as they went on to ship 70 league goals.

Ineffective attacking and set pieces

The Tangerines’ non-penalty xG was 0.81 p/90 and they registered, on average, just 1.32 clear shots p/90.

Only Livingston notched fewer, on both counts.

United’s “Deep Completions” — successful passes within 20 metres of the opposition goal — stood at 2.84 p/90, the joint-lowest in the division.

Inefficiency from set pieces has been another theme amid the Tannadice club’s impotence in the final third.

The Tangerines scored just ONE goal from a corner-kick in the Premiership — Charlie Mulgrew’s diving header against Ross County in December, the lowest in the division by a distance.

Hearts, with four, were the only side to come close.

Factoring in every form of set piece except penalties, United rippled the net four times — an average of 0.11 p/90. Hearts (0.18) and Livingston (0.21) were the only clubs to be similarly wasteful.

The Goalkeepers

The eye test is fairly damning.

Mark Birighitti made a string of blunders, the most egregious of which was his dallying on the goal-line to allow Stevie May to slide home the winning goal for St Johnstone in February.

Carljohan Eriksson also appeared unconvincing, struggling with the physicality of the Scottish Premiership.

Jack Newman has only played three games and is a young stopper so it would be unfair to make sweeping judgements.

Birighitti endured a nightmare first season in Scotland. Image: SNS

In terms of the underlying numbers to the visible faults, Eriksson’s 1.88 goals conceded p/90 (not including penalties) was the worst in the division. Birighitti’s 1.31 p/90 was only behind the Finn, Zach Hemming and Craig Gordon.

However, it should be noted that Eriksson faced an xG of 1.50 p/90, the highest in the division by a distance. That effectively means that he was woefully exposed in his appearances.

“Goals saved above average” (GSAA) is arguably the most useful metric for a keeper, analysing “how many goals did the keeper save/concede versus expectation”. Eriksson, with -0.38 p/90 is, again, the worst in the league.

Birighitti, with a GSAA of -0.18 was middling, better than Eriksson, Jon McLaughlin (-0.35), Hemming (-0.34), Allan McGregor (-0.34) and David Marshall (-0.20).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee United

(L to R) New Dundee boss Tony Docherty, United manager Jim Goodwin and St Johnstone gaffer Steven MacLean. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone need squad rebuilds - sentiment can't…
A gutted Niskanen. Image: SNS
Ilmari Niskanen sends emotional message to Dundee United fans after 'most difficult week of…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - United's Hollywood disaster and Doc is a Dee
Jim Goodwin, Tony Docherty and Steven MacLean.
PODCAST: Dundee United and St Johnstone 2022/23 post-mortem as Tony Docherty steps out of…
A dejected Aziz Behich following relegation. Image: SNS
Dundee United's Premiership parachute payment revealed ahead of rude financial awakening
Glenn Middleton
Glenn Middleton: Count me in for Dundee United Championship scrap
Fletcher following United's relegation. Image: SNS
Steven Fletcher reveals advice to Dundee United teammates after relegation heartbreak
2
Departing: Harkes, Pawlett, Edwards and Smith. Image: SNS
Captain Ryan Edwards leads Dundee United player exits as Jim Goodwin's Tannadice rebuild begins
Relegated United players. Image: SNS
Recruitment, repercussions and relegation: The inside story of Dundee United's disastrous campaign
6
A dejected Jamie McGrath. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin handed glowing endorsement as departing Dundee United loanee addresses his own future

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]