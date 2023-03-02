New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads

By Matteo Bell
March 2 2023, 6.15pm
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council

New images have revealed plans for an “active freeway” that would link Dundee city centre to Lochee on some of the city’s busiest roads.

The freeway aims to provide people with a corridor for active travel such as cycling and walking.

It would see changes to busy thoroughfares including Lochee Road and Coupar Angus Road – running between Liff Road, near Lochee, and Bell Street in the city centre.

A total of six active freeways are planned across Dundee.

What is an active freeway?

According to Dundee City Council, an active freeway is designed to make walking, wheeling and cycling “more attractive for everyday journeys”.

They are designed to segregate normal traffic from those walking, cycling or using other travel methods such as wheelchairs, mobility scooters and pushchairs.

Active freeways also aim to give priority to active travel at junctions.

Dundee City Council’s concept images show how the new active freeway could look.

Lochee Road near Dudhope Park

Cycle lanes would be set up on either side of Lochee Road.

It would mean the existing road being narrower, however the proposals state the council may need to buy some land where the road is thinner to make room for the freeway.

BEFORE

Image: Dundee City Council

AFTER

Image: Dundee City Council

Lochee Road near Tullideph Road

A set of images shows how the scheme would look further up Lochee Road, near the junction with Tullideph Road.

Again, the road would be narrowed to make room for cycle lanes.

BEFORE

Image: Dundee City Council

AFTER

Image: Dundee City Council

Coupar Angus Road

The existing four-lane dual carriageway on Coupar Angus Road would be reduced to three lanes for normal traffic.

Cycle lanes would be introduced on both sides of the road with the central reservation removed.

BEFORE

Image: Dundee City Council

AFTER

Image: Dundee City Council

Liff Road

The final stretch on Liff Road – connecting the route to the Kingsway – would be classed as a “quiet street” where cars and bikes would share the same carriageway.

However, existing footpaths would be widened to create space for walkers and new seating areas would be added.

BEFORE

Image: Dundee City Council

AFTER

Image: Dundee City Council

There would also be changes to junctions along the route.

The council has released details of proposed cyclops (cycle optimised protected signals) junctions to allow for cyclists to pass safely.

One would be at the Coupar Angus Road/South Road/Bank Street roundabout:

The roundabout cyclops junction. Image: Dundee City Council

The other cyclops junction would be at the Coupar Angus Road/Liff Road/Lochee High Street junction.

The cyclops junction at Lochee High Street. Image: Dundee City Council

Dundee City Council  is consulting on the active freeway until March 19.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the consultation can visit the scheme’s website and fill out the feedback survey.

  • What do you make of the proposals? Have your say in the comments below

Editor's Picks

Most Commented