Raith Rovers release details for SPFL Trust Trophy final as they prepare for cup defence

Raith Rovers season-ticket holders will be given priority to snap up tickets for this month’s SPFL Trust Trophy final versus Hamilton.

Ian Murray’s men have a big month ahead even before that fixture, including testing themselves versus Rangers in the Scottish Cup and stepping up their bid to reach the Scottish Championship play-offs.

They will end the month in the SPFL Trust Trophy final after an astonishing comeback in the semi-final versus Dundee in a competition they have dominated in recent years.

Ticket details

Tickets for the 4.15pm kick-off on Sunday, March 26 at the Falkirk Stadium will go on sale to season-ticket holders on Tuesday between 1pm and 7pm.

The next day – Wednesday, March 8 – the tickets will go on general sale, also between 1pm and 7pm.

Any remaining tickets will be available for sale subsequently at normal office hours.

Tickets are £18 for adults, £10 for over-65s and students and £5 for 12 to 16-year-olds. Under-12s pay £1 with a paying adult.

Rovers have also indicated they will be running a supporters’ bus to the final.

🆕FAN VIEW: Motherwell are there for the taking and we may as well call it the ‘Raith Rovers Cup’ if we beat Dundee Thanks to @scottf1996 for the contribution:https://t.co/XBrqfzU9kY — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) February 7, 2023

Next up for Rovers is Partick Thistle at Firhill in the Scottish Championship.

Murray will have Lewis Vaughan available for selection again while Ethan Ross has made his return to training following another spell on the sidelines.