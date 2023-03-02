Raith Rovers release details for SPFL Trust Trophy final as they prepare for cup defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers release details for SPFL Trust Trophy final as they prepare for cup defence

By Craig Cairns
March 2 2023, 6.30pm
Ian Murray will lead Raith Rovers into their defence of the SPFL Trust Trophy.
Ian Murray will lead Raith Rovers into their defence of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Raith Rovers season-ticket holders will be given priority to snap up tickets for this month’s SPFL Trust Trophy final versus Hamilton.

Ian Murray’s men have a big month ahead even before that fixture, including testing themselves versus Rangers in the Scottish Cup and stepping up their bid to reach the Scottish Championship play-offs.

Rovers knocked out Dundee to reach the final. Image: SNS.

They will end the month in the SPFL Trust Trophy final after an astonishing comeback in the semi-final versus Dundee in a competition they have dominated in recent years.

Ticket details

Tickets for the 4.15pm kick-off on Sunday, March 26 at the Falkirk Stadium will go on sale to season-ticket holders on Tuesday between 1pm and 7pm.

The next day – Wednesday, March 8 – the tickets will go on general sale, also between 1pm and 7pm.

Any remaining tickets will be available for sale subsequently at normal office hours.

Tickets are £18 for adults, £10 for over-65s and students and £5 for 12 to 16-year-olds. Under-12s pay £1 with a paying adult.

Rovers have also indicated they will be running a supporters’ bus to the final.

Next up for Rovers is Partick Thistle at Firhill in the Scottish Championship.

Murray will have Lewis Vaughan available for selection again while Ethan Ross has made his return to training following another spell on the sidelines.

[[title]]

[[text]]
