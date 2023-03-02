Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
March 2 2023, 7.43pm Updated: March 2 2023, 7.43pm
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.

Angus Council voted to raise council tax by 6% and agreed to a range of cuts including the closure of recycling centres at Monifieth and Kirriemuir.

The council tax rise means residents in band D properties will pay £74.54 more each year, from £1,242.14 to £1,316.68.

The higher price will be introduced on April 1.

The Conservative opposition group described the recycling centre closures as throwing Monifieth and Kirriemuir “under the bus” and claimed their alternative budget would have kept all seven recycling centres open.

Independent councillor Tommy Stewart, said the decision meant a move towards creating “a two tier Angus.”

Bus routes and parking charges debated

A Labour amendment delayed any rise in school meals until 2024/2025.

Bus routes were also a focus with subsidies for three services from the Sidlaw area into Dundee withdrawn.

A pause on parking charges will continue for another year and council officers will carry out an impact assessment on these to local businesses .

But despite disagreement and party divisions, there was overall consensus that the bleak economic outlook offered little room for manoeuvre.

Councillor Bill Duff. Image: supplied.

Summing-up before the budget vote, SNP councillor for Montrose and District, Bill Duff said: “To be absolutely frank, the opposition budget is 98% similar to the administration budget in all reality.”

On Monday, the local authority announced that — since November — its funding gap for the next three years has widened from £52m to £60m.

‘Closure of recycling centres’

On the decision to close the recycling centres, Mr Duff said: ” We cannot afford to maintain all seven recycling centres in Angus.

“We also recognise the agreement we have reached with Dundee City Council for residents in the Monifieth and Sidlaw ward to use recycling centres in Dundee.

“We are therefore proposing a network of five recycling centres that still provide good access to recycling.”

‘End of bus subsidies’

On the end of the Sidlaw bus route subsidies he said: “This measure will save £137K and we will re-invest £37K to replace these routes with a pilot Demand Responsive Transport scheme that involves using smaller vehicles, advanced bookings and fewer overall journeys that is better financially and for the environment.”

‘School meal charges deferred’

An amendment by the single Labour member, Councillor Heather Doran for Monifieth and Sidlaw proposed, among other adjustments, deferring rises in meals at primary and secondary schools until 2024/2025. This was agreed by a vote against the budget motion at the end of the session.

Councillor Derek Wann Image: DCT Media

‘Concern on special measures’

Referring to previous warnings on the council’s economic future made by finance chief, Ian Lorimer, Conservative group leader, Derek Wann said: “Surely Mr Ian Lorimer is not far from calling the council into special measures.

“Already, I believe that the budget cannot be financially competent.”

