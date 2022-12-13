Objectors to notorious A90 Laurencekirk junction upgrade ‘putting lives at risk’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Another fatality on the A90 at Laurencekirk is a case of ‘not if but when’, according to a local campaigner.

For nearly two decades Jill Fotheringham has been campaigning for the A90 junction with the A937 at Laurencekirk to be made safer.

“Accidents are still happening and another fatality is not if but when,” she said.

“It is a matter of time.”

Despite the Scottish Government announcing £24 million to upgrade the junction nearly seven years ago, the project remains in stalemate because of objections to the scheme.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth and SNP colleagues Mairi Gougeon MSP and Councillor Kevin Stelfox met Jill in Laurencekirk to discuss the situation.

Ms Gilruth gave reassurance the government was still committed to the project.

Anger at objections

Transport Scotland officials concluded their statutory consultation on the project in February 2020.

They are now trying to resolve four objections – including one from Aberdeenshire Council – so a new grade separated junction and flyover at the A937 can go ahead.

The council objects on the grounds the new junction would leave just one access point to homes at Oatyhill. That would involve a bridge which is now closed to vehicular traffic.

If transport bosses are unable to resolve the objections, it may go to a public local inquiry.

Meanwhile, leaving and joining the northbound carriageway at the A937 Laurencekirk junction involves crossing two lanes of southbound traffic.

“I’m so angry that the objections in place, in particular Aberdeenshire Council, have yet to be resolved,” said Jill.

“Its absolutely shameful.”

She added: “I was grateful to Jenny Gilruth, Mairi and the others for coming to Laurencekirk this morning.

“I was able to share with them the frustration from all of us who are having to use the junction and it was good for her to see it for herself.”

Fatalities prompted campaign

Jill started her campaign about 18 years ago after the stretch at Laurencekirk claimed five lives in just three years.

There have since been more fatalities.

Ms Gilruth reassured local residents that Transport Scotland officials are “continuing to work closely with objectors”.

She added: “The Scottish Government remains committed to completing the A90/A937 Laurencekirk junction improvement as soon as possible.

“It is vitally important to listen and understand the views and experiences of local people.

“Visiting Laurencekirk has allowed me the chance to do just that, to meet and hear direct from the local community and local representatives.”