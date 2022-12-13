Objectors to notorious A90 Laurencekirk junction upgrade ‘putting lives at risk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Objectors to notorious A90 Laurencekirk junction upgrade ‘putting lives at risk’

By Aileen Robertson
December 13 2022, 3.21pm Updated: December 13 2022, 3.23pm
From left, Councillor Kevin Stelfox, campaigner Jill Fotheringham, Mairi Gougeon MSP and Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth. Image: supplied/Transport Scotland.

Another fatality on the A90 at Laurencekirk is a case of ‘not if but when’, according to a local campaigner.

For nearly two decades Jill Fotheringham has been campaigning for the A90 junction with the A937 at Laurencekirk to be made safer.

“Accidents are still happening and another fatality is not if but when,” she said.

“It is a matter of time.”

Despite the Scottish Government announcing £24 million to upgrade the junction nearly seven years ago, the project remains in stalemate because of objections to the scheme.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth and SNP colleagues Mairi Gougeon MSP and Councillor Kevin Stelfox met Jill in Laurencekirk to discuss the situation.

Ms Gilruth gave reassurance the government was still committed to the project.

Anger at objections

Transport Scotland officials concluded their statutory consultation on the project in February 2020.

They are now trying to resolve four objections – including one from Aberdeenshire Council – so a new grade separated junction and flyover at the A937 can go ahead.

The council objects on the grounds the new junction would leave just one access point to homes at Oatyhill. That would involve a bridge which is now closed to vehicular traffic.

If transport bosses are unable to resolve the objections, it may go to a public local inquiry.

Meanwhile, leaving and joining the northbound carriageway at the A937 Laurencekirk junction involves crossing two lanes of southbound traffic.

Jill Fotheringham at the A90 Laurencekirk junction.
Jill at the A90 junction. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

“I’m so angry that the objections in place, in particular Aberdeenshire Council, have yet to be resolved,” said Jill.

“Its absolutely shameful.”

She added: “I was grateful to Jenny Gilruth, Mairi and the others for coming to Laurencekirk this morning.

“I was able to share with them the frustration from all of us who are having to use the junction and it was good for her to see it for herself.”

Fatalities prompted campaign

Jill started her campaign about 18 years ago after the stretch at Laurencekirk claimed five lives in just three years.

There have since been more fatalities.

Ms Gilruth reassured local residents that Transport Scotland officials are “continuing to work closely with objectors”.

She added: “The Scottish Government remains committed to completing the A90/A937 Laurencekirk junction improvement as soon as possible.

“It is vitally important to listen and understand the views and experiences of local people.

“Visiting Laurencekirk has allowed me the chance to do just that, to meet and hear direct from the local community and local representatives.”

