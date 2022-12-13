JIM SPENCE: Migrants helped make Dundee great but the system now isn’t working

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JIM SPENCE: Migrants helped make Dundee great but the system now isn’t working

By Jim Spence
December 13 2022, 3.22pm Updated: December 13 2022, 6.27pm
small boat carrying migrants in an empty ocean
Some migrants risk perilous sea crossings to arrive in the UK, but that doesn't guarantee their right to stay. Image: Candida Lobes/MSF Via AP.

Immigration is as old as the hills. Folk have moved since time immemorial in search of better lives and to escape war and poverty.

And so the current debate over immigration is nothing new either.

Nor is it just a UK issue. EU countries are currently at loggerheads too.

The Czech Republic imposed temporary border controls on Slovakia after a huge year-on-year increase in the numbers entering the country illegally – mainly young men from Syria.

Meanwhile Italy and France have had a diplomatic row over who should take 234 migrants rescued at sea and refused landing in Italy before being allowed to disembark at Toulon. Forty four of them were refused asylum and are to be deported.

image shows the writer Jim Spence next to a quote: "But many people are worried about the possibility of unchecked immigration. And labelling them all as racists is simplistic."

Here in Dundee, immigration helped build the city’s fortunes.

By 1851 the population of Irish-born residents was 18.9%, greater even than Glasgow’s.

Only Liverpool in the UK had more folk hailing from the Emerald Isle.

Lochee was nicknamed Little Tipperary or Tip, because of the huge numbers of folk, the majority of them women, bringing their weaving skills from Ireland to find employment in the jute mills.

And it’s always been a two-way thing.

A ship with 261 migrants on board arrives at Bari, Italy
A ship with 261 migrants on board arrives at Bari, Italy, on Monday. Image: Donato Fasano/ANSA via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock

Scots and Irish have been at the forefront of emigration to America, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Many of us will have friends and relations in those four countries.

UK policy on migrants is a shambles

The current furore over who can come and stay in the UK involves many elements.

And some of them are undoubtedly racist and bigoted.

But that’s no different from over a century ago when some Scots thought the newly arriving Irish were undermining their wages and conditions, leading to riots in some places.

Women at work in one of Dundee’s jute factories

In Dundee we were largely free from the sectarianism accompanying that immigration.

But in some attitudes to modern newcomers, many of the old hostilities are still evident.

The current asylum system to decide who is fleeing war and danger and can stay, and who is simply looking for a better economic future and must leave, is a shambles.

However, unless you think everyone who wishes to come here should be allowed to remain then some kind of system to decide who can and cannot is needed.

That will inevitably disappoint many hopefuls, but difficult decisions must be made.

Border Force vessel brings people, thought to be migrants, in to Dover, Kent.
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The present migrant crisis is so great that it’s even causing some to suggest EU internal Freedom of Movement itself may be threatened unless it can get to grips with the problem.

Problems won’t just disappear

So how should any society cope with concerns over unlimited immigration and the potential stresses and strains on education, housing, and welfare systems?

There’s no proof that the numbers wanting to come to the UK will overwhelm us.

But many people are worried about the possibility of unchecked immigration.

And labelling them all as racists is simplistic. Especially when the accusation is aimed at communities bewildered by the pace of change around them.

Suella Braverman
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been criticised for her tough stance on immigration. Image: Toby Melville/PA Wire.

The Tories and Labour say they want to stop people smugglers, the serious, organised criminals who are exploiting those dreaming of better lives.

The SNP says: “With independence we can build asylum and immigration systems geared to meet Scotland’s needs and founded on fairness and human rights.”

But what does that woolly statement mean?

Are we looking to adopt a points based system like Australia or an open doors one?

And would it be any more well-managed than the existing UK Government process, which is clearly chaotic and takes far too long to deal with those seeking asylum.

protesrer hold sign saying 'No offshoring, no detention'
Protests against the UK Government’s plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. Image: Sabrina Merolla/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

On one side of the debate are those who think we should accommodate permanently all of those who arrive.

On the other, some who are just hard of heart, but also those who know difficult choices are required. And that decisions will dash the hopes and dreams of some asylum seekers.

It’s a dilemma with no easy answers.

But it deserves a mature debate based on facts, not on fear-mongering and falsehoods.

Because this problem isn’t going away anytime soon.

