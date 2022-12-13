Rosebank Primary shares winners’ podium with McColgan and Muir at the Scottish Sports Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rosebank Primary shares winners’ podium with McColgan and Muir at the Scottish Sports Awards

By Cheryl Peebles
December 13 2022, 3.52pm
Rosebank pupil Mason Inglis. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Rosebank pupil Mason Inglis. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Dundee’s Rosebank Primary School was among the winners of the Scottish Sports Awards alongside track heroes Eilish McColgan and Laura Muir.

It won Team Scotland’s schools award, having strived to make sports accessible to all.

Head teacher Jennifer Heffell was among the great and the good of sport – including Dundee and Milnathort runners McColgan and Muir – at the awards ceremony in Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

McColgan’s 10,000m victory in Birmingham earned her the award for the best sporting moment, while Muir was named female athlete of the year.

Other winners included skiers Neil and Andrew Simpson, jointly named both Scottish sportsperson and para athletes of the year, and the GB Olympic women’s curling team.

After collecting the trophy with Active Schools coordinator Jillian Walker, who nominated Rosebank, Jennifer said: “It was quite overwhelming.”

Head teacher Jennifer Heffell (right) with Active Sports coordinator Jillian Walker at the awards ceremony. Image: Jennifer Heffell.

The school in the city’s Hilltown area has sports clubs before, during and after school, including football, hockey, yoga and Highland dancing.

Rosebank Primary School pupils (from left) Brook Muirhead, Rose Ramzi, Mason Inglis, Chloe-Ann Williamson and Luis Mordente. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

It has also developed a 15-week health and wellbeing course for schoolchildren and their families, called Best Foot Forward.

Surprised but delighted that this has earned them an award, Jennifer said: “It’s just what we do; sport is high on our agenda and we ensure that all children, no matter their demographic or their ability, are able to access sport.”

When the school was shortlisted along with three others – including Kirkcaldy High School, in Fife – we went along to meet some of the many children using the sports clubs.

Rosebank Primary School pupils Brook Muirhead and Rose Ramzi. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Luis Mordente, P7, told us: “I used to do football when I was younger but I quit and I’ve just started again.

“My friends were going and said they liked it so I got in the mood. It’s very fun and it’s making me better at football.”

Rose Ramzi, also P7, said: “I always wanted to try netball, it looked fun. Now I do it, I love it even more than I thought I would.”

