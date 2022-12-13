Rosebank Primary shares winners’ podium with McColgan and Muir at the Scottish Sports Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s Rosebank Primary School was among the winners of the Scottish Sports Awards alongside track heroes Eilish McColgan and Laura Muir.

It won Team Scotland’s schools award, having strived to make sports accessible to all.

Head teacher Jennifer Heffell was among the great and the good of sport – including Dundee and Milnathort runners McColgan and Muir – at the awards ceremony in Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

McColgan’s 10,000m victory in Birmingham earned her the award for the best sporting moment, while Muir was named female athlete of the year.

Other winners included skiers Neil and Andrew Simpson, jointly named both Scottish sportsperson and para athletes of the year, and the GB Olympic women’s curling team.

After collecting the trophy with Active Schools coordinator Jillian Walker, who nominated Rosebank, Jennifer said: “It was quite overwhelming.”

The school in the city’s Hilltown area has sports clubs before, during and after school, including football, hockey, yoga and Highland dancing.

It has also developed a 15-week health and wellbeing course for schoolchildren and their families, called Best Foot Forward.

Surprised but delighted that this has earned them an award, Jennifer said: “It’s just what we do; sport is high on our agenda and we ensure that all children, no matter their demographic or their ability, are able to access sport.”

When the school was shortlisted along with three others – including Kirkcaldy High School, in Fife – we went along to meet some of the many children using the sports clubs.

Luis Mordente, P7, told us: “I used to do football when I was younger but I quit and I’ve just started again.

“My friends were going and said they liked it so I got in the mood. It’s very fun and it’s making me better at football.”

Rose Ramzi, also P7, said: “I always wanted to try netball, it looked fun. Now I do it, I love it even more than I thought I would.”