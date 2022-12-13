Ho Ho Ho! Rexie the beloved Glenrothes dinosaur’s latest costume is Christmas cracking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rexie the dinosaur is spreading festive cheer to drivers in Glenrothes with his latest Christmas costume.

The beloved T-Rex sculpture is now dressed as Santa, complete with red cloak, hat belt – and even a white beard.

The prominent fibreglass model situated in the middle of a roundabout in the Caskieberran area is a popular local landmark.

And families eagerly look out for his antics throughout the year.

In October, he proved his superhero credentials when he appeared dressed as Batman.

And earlier this year he offered support for Ukraine when he was draped in the Eastern European country’s flag.

But his latest costume is proving to be a Christmas cracker with drivers honking their horns as they pass.

Rexie the dinosaur has a chequered past

Rexie has been the centre of attention in Glenrothes several times before.

His removal from his first home in the town’s Waverley Drive in 2011 prompted an unsuccessful campaign for his return.

And in 2018 he was removed for several months after he was badly damaged in a car crash.

He was also famously given a girlfriend last year.

In February 2021 a home-made female dinosaur was placed alongside him for Valentine’s Day.

And during lockdown, he was given a face mask to protect him from Covid.