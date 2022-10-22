Superhero status for Rexie as Glenrothes dinosaur mysteriously appears dressed as Batman

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rexie the dinosaur, the much-loved sculpture in Glenrothes, is causing a stir among locals after mysteriously being dressed in a Batman outfit overnight.

Carloads of onlookers have descended on the popular public artwork on Saturday after word circulated around the town of Rexie’s newfound superhero credentials.

The prominent fibreglass model situated in the middle of a roundabout in the Caskieberran area is a popular local landmark.

Superhero costume

Photos of Rexie dressed in the superhero outfit have also been widely shared on social media as news of the T-Rex’s new persona emerged.

However, it’s still unclear who is responsible for the latest antics which have left the 10-foot-tall tyrannosaurus rex sculpture donned in a cape, belt and even a mask.

Malcolm Robertson, the former Glenrothes town artist who created Rexie in 1980, told The Courier he was pleased to see that the dinosaur was still held in such affection by locals.

He said: “As long as he’s not creating a distraction for motorists then I’m pleased and flattered that he’s still proving to be so popular.

Town artist Malcolm Robertson

“As town artist I created a range of public art, some of it designed to inspire, some more reflective and sombre.

“However, when with Rexie it was a chance to have a bit of fun and he is certainly a more ‘tongue-in-cheek’ creation.

“He was originally positioned in a housing precinct but since Fife Council relocated Rexie to the roundabout a number of years ago he’s certainly become much more visible.

“It’s good to see that he’s still held in such affection by the public and that he’s still creating some fun.

“I just hope that people respect the sculpture and that those who are responsible for dressing him up come back in a week or two and return him to his natural state.

“That may give others a chance for a bit of fun in the future.”

T-Rex badly damaged in car crash

Rexie is no stranger to hitting the headlines.

His removal from its initial home in Waverley Drive in Glenrothes caused an uproar in 2011, when a campaign to keep it in its place ultimately proved futile.

In December 2018 he was badly damaged after a car crashed into Rexie forcing his removal for more than three months for repairs.

Rexie was also, famously given a girlfriend in February 2021 when a homemade female dinosaur companion was placed alongside Rexie just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, during the pandemic he was also given a face mask to protect him from the coronavirus.