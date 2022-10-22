Superhero status for Rexie as Glenrothes dinosaur mysteriously appears dressed as Batman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Superhero status for Rexie as Glenrothes dinosaur mysteriously appears dressed as Batman

By Neil Henderson
October 22 2022, 2.51pm Updated: October 22 2022, 8.25pm
Rexie the Glenrothes dinosaur dressed in the Batman outfit. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.
Rexie the Glenrothes dinosaur dressed in the Batman outfit. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.

Rexie the dinosaur, the much-loved sculpture in Glenrothes, is causing a stir among locals after mysteriously being dressed in a Batman outfit overnight.

Carloads of onlookers have descended on the popular public artwork on Saturday after word circulated around the town of Rexie’s newfound superhero credentials.

The prominent fibreglass model situated in the middle of a roundabout in the Caskieberran area is a popular local landmark.

Superhero costume

Photos of Rexie dressed in the superhero outfit have also been widely shared on social media as news of the T-Rex’s new persona emerged.

However, it’s still unclear who is responsible for the latest antics which have left the 10-foot-tall tyrannosaurus rex sculpture donned in a cape, belt and even a mask.

Rexie in his new Batman outfit. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.

Malcolm Robertson, the former Glenrothes town artist who created Rexie in 1980, told The Courier he was pleased to see that the dinosaur was still held in such affection by locals.

He said: “As long as he’s not creating a distraction for motorists then I’m pleased and flattered that he’s still proving to be so popular.

Town artist Malcolm Robertson

“As town artist I created a range of public art, some of it designed to inspire, some more reflective and sombre.

“However, when with Rexie it was a chance to have a bit of fun and he is certainly a more ‘tongue-in-cheek’ creation.

“He was originally positioned in a housing precinct but since Fife Council relocated Rexie to the roundabout a number of years ago he’s certainly become much more visible.

It’s still unclear who is responsible for dressing up the sculpture. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.

“It’s good to see that he’s still held in such affection by the public and that he’s still creating some fun.

“I just hope that people respect the sculpture and that those who are responsible for dressing him up come back in a week or two and return him to his natural state.

“That may give others a chance for a bit of fun in the future.”

T-Rex badly damaged in car crash

Rexie is no stranger to hitting the headlines.

His removal from its initial home in Waverley Drive in Glenrothes caused an uproar in 2011, when a campaign to keep it in its place ultimately proved futile.

In December 2018 he was badly damaged after a car crashed into Rexie forcing his removal for more than three months for repairs.

Rexie was also, famously given a girlfriend in February 2021 when a homemade female dinosaur companion was placed alongside Rexie just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, during the pandemic he was also given a face mask to protect him from the coronavirus.

