Person taken to hospital following four-vehicle crash on A9 in south Perthshire

A person has been taken to hospital following a four-vehicle collision on the A9 south of Blackford.

The crash – which involved three vans and a car – happened near Greenloaning at around 3.30pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed for around two hours to allow for vehicle recovery

It reopened just before 5.30pm.

Delays continue following crash

Delays continued into the evening due to queues building during the closure.

The partial closure caused large tailbacks on the trunk road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving four vehicles – three vans and one car – on the A9 north of Balhadie shortly after 3.15pm on Tuesday 13 December.

“One person was taken to hospital.

“The road was fully reopened by 5.25pm.”