Police appeal to find missing woman from Dalgety Bay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information to find a missing woman from Dalgety Bay, Fife.

Fiona Thomson was last heard from at around 8.20pm on Monday.

The 60-year-old is thought to have been in the Harbour Place area of the town and also has links to Dundee, Edinburgh and Midlothian.

Fiona is described as 5ft 8 inches, with shoulder length blonde hair and tattoos on her wrist.

It’s understood the HM Coastguard were assisting with the search operation on Tuesday near the coastal town.

Police appeal to find missing Fiona Thomson

Inspector Tony Rogers said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Fiona at any time since Monday to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“She has not been seen or heard from since which is out of character and concern is growing for her welfare.

“Fiona has previous links to the Dundee, Edinburgh and Midlothian areas, and we are also appealing to anyone in those areas who may have seen her to contact us.

“We would also be keen to identify anyone who knows her, who may have knowledge of where she may be.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 3411 of December 12.”