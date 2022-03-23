Rexie the dinosaur: Fife’s iconic T-Rex shows support for the people of Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife’s favourite dinosaur is showing his support for the people of Ukraine.

Rexie, the beloved T-Rex sculpture in Glenrothes, is now draped in the yellow and blue flag of the eastern European country.

And he is attracting the approval of drivers, who beep their horn as they pass by.

Glenrothes SNP councillor John Beare says Rexie’s attire symbolises the widespread support across the town since the Russian invasion a month ago.

He said: “The council is already working with our partners in Poland to provide what support we can as they throw open their doors to those fleeing Ukraine.

“We are also working with partners locally to support any refugees who arrive in Fife.”

Rexie is probably the only dinosaur in Fife to have had a song written about him.

And he even once found love, only to discover his girlfriend had been kidnapped.

Dinosaur becomes a ‘Rexie Thing’ to local songwriters

Rexie the dinosaur is a popular landmark in Glenrothes.

The 10ft fibre glass model was almost Tyrannosaurus wrecked in 2018 when a car knocked him from his plinth on Caskieberran roundabout.

But he was soon repaired by original artist Malcolm Robertson and returned to his rightful home.

However, his fame has grown over the years and local outfit the Tam Tam Band even wrote a song called “You Rexie Thing” to the tune of Hot Chocolate’s You Sexy Thing.

It was part of a protest to return him to his original roundabout after Fife Council moved him in 2011.

And it samples the Was (Not Was) hit Walk the Dinosaur, featuring the lyrics ‘Caskieberran get off the floor, everybody save the dinosaur’.

Rexie’s ‘girlfriend’ was kidnapped

When coronavirus began sweeping the nation, locals gave Rexie the dinosaur a face mask to protect him.

And last year, people were left scratching their heads when the love-struck dino acquired a girlfriend for Valentine’s Day.

It emerged his new partner had been kidnapped from a garden in Kinghorn, seven miles away, during the night.

And she mysteriously returned outside the home of owners JP and Liz Easton a few nights later.