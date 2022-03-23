Rexie the dinosaur: Fife’s iconic T-Rex shows support for the people of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rexie the dinosaur: Fife’s iconic T-Rex shows support for the people of Ukraine

By Claire Warrender
March 23 2022, 12.16pm Updated: March 23 2022, 1.12pm
Rexie the dinosaur is an iconic sight in Glenrothes.
Iconic: Rexie the Dinosaur is well-known in Glenrothes. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Fife’s favourite dinosaur is showing his support for the people of Ukraine.

Rexie, the beloved T-Rex sculpture in Glenrothes, is now draped in the yellow and blue flag of the eastern European country.

And he is attracting the approval of drivers, who beep their horn as they pass by.

Rexie the dinosaur is draped in the Ukranian flag in Glenrothes. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Glenrothes SNP councillor John Beare says Rexie’s attire symbolises the widespread support across the town since the Russian invasion a month ago.

He said: “The council is already working with our partners in Poland to provide what support we can as they throw open their doors to those fleeing Ukraine.

“We are also working with partners locally to support any refugees who arrive in Fife.”

Rexie is probably the only dinosaur in Fife to have had a song written about him.

And he even once found love, only to discover his girlfriend had been kidnapped.

Dinosaur becomes a ‘Rexie Thing’ to local songwriters

Rexie the dinosaur is a popular landmark in Glenrothes.

The 10ft fibre glass model was almost Tyrannosaurus wrecked in 2018 when a car knocked him from his plinth on Caskieberran roundabout.

But he was soon repaired by original artist Malcolm Robertson and returned to his rightful home.

However, his fame has grown over the years and local outfit the Tam Tam Band even wrote a song called “You Rexie Thing” to the tune of Hot Chocolate’s You Sexy Thing.

It was part of a protest to return him to his original roundabout after Fife Council moved him in 2011.

And it samples the Was (Not Was) hit Walk the Dinosaur, featuring the lyrics ‘Caskieberran get off the floor, everybody save the dinosaur’.

Rexie’s ‘girlfriend’ was kidnapped

When coronavirus began sweeping the nation, locals gave Rexie the dinosaur a face mask to protect him.

And last year, people were left scratching their heads when the love-struck dino acquired a girlfriend for Valentine’s Day.

It emerged his new partner had been kidnapped from a garden in Kinghorn, seven miles away, during the night.

And she mysteriously returned outside the home of owners JP and Liz Easton a few nights later.

