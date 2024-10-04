Cameron Rae murder trial: Closing speeches and jury retires to consider verdict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Cameron Rae murder trial: Closing speeches and jury retires to consider verdict

The evidence has been heard and the jury has retired to consider the verdict at the High Court in Edinburgh.

By Jamie McKenzie
Caleb Ferguson
A jury has been urged to convict Caleb Ferguson of murder.

A jury has been urged to convict a 20-year-old of murdering Perth stab victim Cameron Rae and to reject a verdict of culpable homicide.

Caleb Ferguson struck Mr Rae three times in the abdomen with a blade at a flat in the city’s South Methven Street on April 8 last year, a trial at the High Court of Edinburgh heard.

A pathologist told the trial the fatal blow had punctured his diaphragm and damaged his spleen, penetrating to nearly 11cm.

Ferguson offered to plead guilty to the lesser offence of culpable homicide at the start of the trial, substituting the word “murder” with “kill” in the charge but this was rejected by the Crown.

The evidence

The court heard Ferguson was found by friend, Connor Kelly, standing over injured Mr Rae when he returned to the flat after being out for 141 seconds doing a drug deal.

Mr Kelly said Ferguson was “standing over him saying he’d been talking about his (Ferguson’s) junkie dad”.

Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae died in Perth in April last year. Image: Supplied.

The pair fled after calling an ambulance and Kelly said he later heard Ferguson saying that “he was f***ed and he was going to jail”.

He said, during a phone call Ferguson said he had “plugged f*** out of Cameron Rae”, which he took to mean “stabbed”.

Mr Rae was pronounced dead shortly after police found him in the flat unconscious and slumped on a sofa, with wounds to his abdomen.

After the Crown closed its case on Thursday, Ferguson’s defence team called no witnesses.

Murder conviction urged

In his closing speech to jurors, prosecutor Greg Farrell said: “The accused knew very well that Cameron Rae was seriously injured when he left him in that flat and very well that he was in deep trouble.”

Mr Farrell suggested that in calls to the 999 handler, Ferguson may have been panicked but was not honest about what he had done and “seemed to be pretending” he did not know what had happened.

He added: “He knew precisely what happened because he had done it.”

Caleb Ferguson
Caleb Ferguson.

The advocated depute suggested Ferguson’s major concern was for himself, later saying “he was “f***ed, he was going to jail”.

Mr Farrell also highlighted evidence Ferguson was seen on CCTV at Arbroath police station at 3.30am the next morning, wearing different clothing and claiming to have been on a night out there.

The advocate depute told jurors: “Emotion can play no part. You must be objective.

“Apply your common sense and your life experience to the evidence.

“The only proper verdict in my submission, with the evidence, is guilty of murder.”

Defence summation

Defence counsel Richard Goddard KC opened his closing speech with words spoken by Ferguson on the 999 call for an ambulance: “I am not too sure of his name but want to make sure he is alright.”

The lawyer said Ferguson has never made any secret of his responsibility for the fatal injuries to Mr Rae, saying his client told anyone who would listen that night.

He highlighted points of evidence from the trial which he argued are “critical” for jurors “to reach the right decision for the right reasons”.

He said there was no prior ill-will between Ferguson and Mr Rae, suggesting the comments about Ferguson’s father would maybe provoke some kind of fight but not prompt someone to deliberately kill another.

In particular, Mr Goddard highlighted Ferguson’s call to the ambulance, in which he gave the address of the flat and said: “just go there, please, please, please”.

Asked in a further call if he knew the injured man, Ferguson said: “I am not too sure but I want to make sure he is alright.”

The lawyer said these were the actions of someone urgently seeking medical help and not someone who intended to kill Mr Rae or did not care if he lived or died.

He said: “If that is what you think, you can not convict of murder.”

He said the “right thing to do” would be hold his client responsible for Mr Rae’s death by culpable homicide, adding: “We will have to bear the responsibility for that for the rest of his life.”

Edinburgh High Court
The trial is happening at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Ferguson originally faced allegations of another assault in Perth and fleeing to Arbroath – where he was said to have been abusive to police – to establish an alibi and attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

All charges except the murder of Mr Rae were dropped by the Crown at the end of its evidence on Thursday.

Jurors will consider their verdicts this afternoon.

The trial before Lord Scott continues.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Andrew McPherson
Tourist killed 'bucket list' Harley Davidson rider in A9 tragedy
Black Watch badge
Dundee Black Watch veteran jailed for 'cancer help' cannabis stash
Steven Fraser and Siobhan Hunter
Owners in court after staffy attacked dogs in Dunfermline
Jamie Lee Steel
Jail for woman who repeatedly battered victim over head with dog lead in Dundee…
Debbie Ross
Nightmare neighbour drove at rival after Perthshire chicken poo dispute
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Takeaway till heist and a trail of blood
Jamie Soutar
Officers probed over Fife police assault evidence, court told
Cameron Rae, Edinburgh High Court
Cameron Rae murder trial: Perth stab victim knifed in diaphragm and lung
Clair Frost
Nursery worker spared prison after hoax Loch Tay kayak call
Cameron Hotchkiss
Jail for Nazi flag-wearing Stirling thug who chased men with chainsaw