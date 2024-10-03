Cameron Rae murder trial: Perth stab victim knifed in diaphragm and lung

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Cameron Rae murder trial: Perth stab victim knifed in diaphragm and lung

The High Court in Edinburgh has heard from the pathologist who examined tragic Mr Rae's body.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Cameron Rae, Edinburgh High Court
The Cameron Rae murder trial has entered a third day of evidence at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Perth stab victim Cameron Rae died after being knifed through the diaphragm and lung, a high court murder trial has heard.

As the trial entered its third day of evidence, the jury heard from pathologist Dr Tamara McNamee, who examined the tragic 20-year-old’s body after his death in the city’s South Methven Street in April 2023.

He had been stabbed three times in the so-called party flat, before murder accused Caleb Ferguson, 20, fled with a friend after the authorities had been alerted.

He was pronounced dead shortly after police found him.

Dr McNamee said the fatal blow had penetrated to an approximate depth of almost 11cm.

It had punctured Mr Rae’s diaphragm and caused damage to his spleen and a major blood vessel, resulting in almost a litre of blood loss into his chest cavity.

She said this was “clinically the most significant stab wound”.

Cameron Rae beaming after passing his driving test in February. Image: Kerry Burgess
Cameron Rae died in April 2023.

A second blow had penetrated Mr Rae’s lower lung, while a third was superficial and would not have required hospital treatment, she said.

There was no injury to the heart.

No defensive wounds

Dr McNamee revealed Mr Rae had no defensive injuries.

He had no wounds to his hands, arms or legs.

Reading from her forensic report, she said: “On external examination there was some trivial bruising and abrasions….which were non-significant and non-contributory to death.

“There was no evidence of sharp force defensive injuries as if hands, arms or legs are interposed between the weapon.

She concluded: “Taking into consideration the history and circumstances surrounding the death, the finding is the cause of death is attributed to a stab wound to the abdomen.”

DNA on knives

The court also heard from forensic scientist Dr Sarah Milne.

She said blood from Mr Rae was found on the handle of a weapon recovered from underneath his unconscious body.

Experts also found his blood on the sofa, walls and carpet.

Dr Milne examined four blades taken from the room.

A knife taken from the other sofa in the room predominately contained DNA from Ferguson on both the blade and handle.

A chemical test showed the presence of blood but she said there was none visible on the blade.

South Methven Street, Perth.
South Methven Street, Perth. Image: Google

She said the “most obvious mechanism” for the presence of his DNA was if Ferguson had handled the knife.

She agreed with defence agent Richard Goddard a possible explanation for the presence of Ferguson’s DNA on the knife blade was if he had sustained a bleeding injury.

The knife found under Mr Rae also had the DNA of five other individuals, none of whom could be identified.

Experts were unable to get enough DNA from the blade of the weapon to make a match.

Dr Milne concluded: “In our opinion, the scientific findings do not assist in addressing if Caleb Ferguson struck Cameron Rae with a knife”.

Previous evidence

On Wednesday the court was shown CCTV of some of Mr Rae’s final moments.

Family members wept as he was shown drunkenly climbing the stairs at a property in South Methven Street, smiling as he approached the second floor flat.

The footage was captured less than 90 minutes before the 20-year-old was declared dead by a trauma doctor.

The court heard how Ferguson stated “I’m f***ed, I’m going to prison” as he fled the scene.

He went to Arbroath police station a few hours later – wearing different clothes – asking for a lift home to Perth.

Ferguson, from Perth, denies all the charges he faces from April 8 and 9 2023 including murder, assault, behaving in a threatening manner and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The trial before Lord Scott continues.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Clair Frost
Nursery worker spared prison after hoax Loch Tay kayak call
Cameron Hotchkiss
Jail for Nazi flag-wearing Stirling thug who chased men with chainsaw
Robert Cairnduff appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Van driver caused serious injuries to workmate in A9 lorry smash near Perth
Katie Reid
Dangerous driver who led police on high speed chase through Dundee and Perthshire is…
Owen Neave
Jealous Dundee abuser punched and spat on partner in years of torment
Cameron Rae, Edinburgh High Court
Cameron Rae murder trial: Court views CCTV of alleged Perth victim before his death
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'I've been a d**k' and £30k theft from mother
Alexander Robertson
Cannabis farmer grew 'medicinal' drug at Angus family business
Dundee attempted murder Gillburn Road
Pair accused of attempted murder with a car in Dundee
Angus predator made and shared abuse material of children after infiltrating family