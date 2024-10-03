Gambia boss explains St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh’s international snub

St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh has been left out of the Gambia squad for his country’s next two internationals.

The Scorpions have an AFCON double-header against Madagascar coming up and manager, Jonathan McKinstry, has named his 24-man pool.

Sidibeh was involved as a substitute in the qualification games in September but McKinstry has revealed that his inaction as a result of his double red card against Dundee United in August has counted against him on this occasion.

The 26-year-old could make his comeback against Rangers on Sunday now that his four-game ban has been served but will then get a fortnight to train with his club before hopefully scoring goals in the Premiership to earn his Gambia place back.

McKinstry said: “Adama Sidibeh has obviously done really well for the Scorpions recently but hasn’t played a single minute due to suspension at St Johnstone.

“He got a red card, so he’s out.”