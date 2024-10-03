UHI Perth graduations 2024: Best pictures as hundreds of students celebrate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

UHI Perth graduations 2024: Best pictures as hundreds of students celebrate

More than 300 students graduated on Thursday.

Congratulations to the UHI Perth graduates. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Congratulations to the UHI Perth graduates. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Kieran Webster

More than 300 students at UHI Perth have taken part in the 2024 graduations.

Perth Concert Hall welcomed hundreds of hard-working students to receive their degrees, diplomas, certificates and awards at the ceremony on Thursday.

Dr Margaret Cook, UHI Perth principal, said: “Our graduation and celebration of achievement is one of the most important days on the UHI Perth calendar.

“This special occasion celebrates student’s achievements and allows us to wish them well for the future, whatever it may hold.

“Today marks the end of a significant chapter in their lives and prepares them for the exciting journey ahead.”

The Courier has published a full list of students who graduated.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture some of the best moments.

Provost Xander McDade
left to right are Jillian Clark, Rachel Thompson, Ellen McDonald and Cerys Cairns graduating in BSC Sports and Fitness (Hons)
Vicki Paterson and Skye Simpson graduating in Literature
Siobhan Sclare and Cameron Hunter graduated with BA in Popular Music (Hons)
From left to right: Erica Lo Presti (The Institute of Engineering and Technology ‘Student of the Year Award’ for UHI Perth), Dr. Margaret Cook (UHI Perth Principal and Chief Executive), and Holly Richardson (2024 Scottish Qualifications Local College Award for UHI Perth).
Kirsten Campbell celebrates her MBA graduation with her proud sons Blair (left, 13) and Keir (right, 10).
Toyah Swan and brother Dennis Swan (both graduating in Popular Music) from Perth
Karen Hebdon (BA Child and Youth Studies) with husband Chris, son Ozzy (aged 13) and daughter Niamh (aged 15) from Perth
Aaron Stenhouse, Zak Finnie, Kasper Bastkowski (Engineering)
UHI Perth graduations
UHI Perth graduations: A day of celebration, success, and new beginnings.
Freya Illingworth, Olivia Taylor, Gemma Whatmore, Ellie MacIver and Kirsty Robertson (Sports & Fitness).
Rosie Petersen graduating in Sports Therapy and Rehabilitation– left is partner Stephen McCall and right is best pal Bonnie McGhie-Convery
UHI Perth graduates mark a milestone achievement during this year’s graduation ceremony.
A memorable day at UHI Perth, honouring graduates’ accomplishments and future dreams
Congratulations to the UHI Perth graduates – your journey of success starts now!
UHI Perth Graduation 2024
Nervous but excited! UHI Perth graduates are ready to take on the world.

