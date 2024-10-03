UHI Perth graduations 2024: Best pictures as hundreds of students celebrate

More than 300 students at UHI Perth have taken part in the 2024 graduations.

Perth Concert Hall welcomed hundreds of hard-working students to receive their degrees, diplomas, certificates and awards at the ceremony on Thursday.

Dr Margaret Cook, UHI Perth principal, said: “Our graduation and celebration of achievement is one of the most important days on the UHI Perth calendar.

“This special occasion celebrates student’s achievements and allows us to wish them well for the future, whatever it may hold.

“Today marks the end of a significant chapter in their lives and prepares them for the exciting journey ahead.”

The Courier has published a full list of students who graduated.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture some of the best moments.