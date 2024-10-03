‘Sick joke’: Stirling councillor suspended for bullying to continue as anti-bullying tsar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

‘Sick joke’: Stirling councillor suspended for bullying to continue as anti-bullying tsar

SNP councillors called for Danny Gibson to be removed as convenor of the Children and Young People Committee.

By Isla Glen
Councillor Gibson was found to have breached the Councillors’ Code of Conduct in 2023. Image: DC Thomson/Stirling Council
Councillor Gibson was found to have breached the Councillors’ Code of Conduct in 2023. Image: DC Thomson/Stirling Council

A councillor previously suspended for bullying will keep his position leading Stirling Council’s children’s committee and an anti-bullying group after attempts to oust him failed.

SNP councillors called for a special meeting of Stirling Council on Thursday to remove Danny Gibson, Labour Councillor for Stirling North, as convenor of the Children and Young People Committee.

His recent appointment as chair of a short-life working group looking into violence, aggression and bullying in schools was also described as a ‘sick joke’ by opposition councillors.

But their arguments were dismissed as ‘mischief making’ by Labour council leader Margaret Brisley, who defeated the motion thanks to an amendment.

Five-month suspension

In June 2023, Councillor Gibson was found to have breached the Councillors’ Code of Conduct for behaving disrespectfully towards council officers and for having bullied a senior council officer.

Mr Gibson was given a five-month suspension and later, at a full council meeting, was banned from representing Stirling Council on any outside bodies for the duration of the current council.

During the offences, which took place between 2018 and 2019, Mr Gibson was deputy leader of Stirling Council.

Councillor Scott Farmer. Stirling. Image: Stirling Council

A motion, led by SNP Councillor Scott Farmer, called for Mr Gibson to be removed as convenor, a role he was appointed to on September 12.

He described it as “totally and utterly inappropriate” for Mr Gibson to have such a “sensitive position”.

In addition, Councillor Farmer said it “beggars belief” that he would chair a short-life working group looking into violence, aggression and bullying in schools.

“Bullying is a major source of stress and mental illness for our young people and it should be treated with the utmost seriousness,” he said.

SNP councillor Susan McGill questioned the example it was giving to “impressionable” young people in Stirling, while others described it as a “shockingly bad example”, “appalling” and “shameless”.

‘Sick joke’ for Councillor Gibson to lead anti-bullying group

Alasdair MacPherson, who independently represents Bannockburn, backed the SNP motion.

He described it as a “sick joke” and “truly despicable” for a committee scrutinising bullying to be “chaired by a bully”.

Labour council leader, Margaret Brisley, viewed the SNP motion as “mischief making”.

The Bannockburn representative said the matter should be “finished”, not raised to “suit political purposes”, as the Standards Commission for Scotland had already dealt with the issue.

She described Councillor Gibson as a “very good councillor” who “worked very hard”, saying he had already served his punishment.

Margaret Brisley is Stirling’s council leader. Image: Stirling Council

Councillor Brisley proposed an amendment, that was seconded by fellow labour councillor Jen Preston.

It read: “Council believes that it is the role of the Standards Commission for Scotland to determine case outcomes and apply sanctions.

“Council notes that those applied in this case last year.”

The amendment was voted through, meaning Councillor Gibson will continue as convenor of the Children and Young People Committee and chair the anti-bullying working group.

‘Wrong not righted’, says councillor

After the meeting, Councillor Farmer told The Courier: “The Labour Tory coalition had the chance to right a wrong and they refused to do so, that speaks volumes on their lack of integrity and leadership.”

Stirling Council headquarters. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

A Stirling Labour spokesperson said: “Stirling SNP Councillors are sadly continuing their obsession over historical matters and it’s nothing more than politically motivated spite in trying to apply that to current circumstances.”

It comes after Gerry McGarvey, a Labour councillor for Forth & Endrick, was banned from attending the next full council meeting after a ‘”verbal altercation” over nursery provision with another elected member.

He was found to have behaved disrespectfully towards another elected member during the recess of a council meeting on March 2 2023 by the Standards Commission.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from News

Bombay Joe's wins Tripadvisor award
Broughty Ferry restaurant Bombay Joe's scoops Tripadvisor award
Ant-Man and the Wasp star Kathryn Newton tees off at Carnoustie at the 2024 Dunhill Links Championship
25 pictures as Hollywood legends, music heroes and sports stars tee off at the…
The M9 leading up to the Keir Roundabout. Image: Google Maps
Police chase near Stirling confirmed to be training exercise
Superfine Manufacturing is headquartered on Orchardbank Industrial Estate. Image: Milbank Group
Family business which has operated in Angus for 60 years acquired
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Takeaway till heist and a trail of blood
Jamie Soutar
Officers probed over Fife police assault evidence, court told
Congratulations to the UHI Perth graduates. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
UHI Perth graduations 2024: Best pictures as hundreds of students celebrate
Cameron Rae, Edinburgh High Court
Cameron Rae murder trial: Perth stab victim knifed in diaphragm and lung
Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones with husband Michael Douglas. Image: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times for Friday as Tayside and Fife host A-listers
2
Steve Finan has had his say on Dundee's boundaries.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee still suffering 30 years after shameless land grab
3

Conversation