Officers probed over Fife police assault evidence, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Officers probed over Fife police assault evidence, court told

A pair of officers who gave evidence against a colleague are subject to an investigation themselves, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

By Ciaran Shanks
Jamie Soutar
Jamie Soutar.

Two police officers whose evidence led to their colleague being convicted of an assault in Fife are now being investigated by a force watchdog, a court has been told.

PC Jamie Soutar was fined after being found guilty of attacking Colin Wilson while he was handcuffed.

Soutar was convicted of pushing Mr Wilson on the back before he fell down a set of steps at the front door of an address in Cupar.

His trial at Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Soutar, 26, sarcastically said “oops” after pushing Mr Wilson.

PCs David Gordon and Phoebe Whiteman, who were also at the scene, believed Soutar was heavy-handed and gave evidence against him.

However, the two officers – praised by the sheriff – are now under investigation with Soutar’s solicitor claiming Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department is looking into alleged perjury complaints.

“Mr Soutar was convicted on the basis of evidence of the two police officers,” Gary McIlravey said at Soutar’s sentencing hearing.

“It’s come to light these witnesses are under investigation by Professional Standards.

“They (Professional Standards) have advised that the investigation is at ‘assessment’ at this stage.

“They are unable to provide any more detail.”

Dundee Sheriff Court
The claims were made at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Mr McIlravey added: “My understanding is a number of complaints have been made in relation to perjury in this case as well as other issues involving these two officers.”

The solicitor alleged that since the conclusion of the trial, nine other officers have expressed a desire to provide evidence.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have received a report and it is being assessed.”

Mr McIlravey urged Sheriff John Rafferty to defer sentence for three months in order for further investigations to take place.

However, the motion was denied with Sheriff Rafferty saying it was “not appropriate” for the case to be continued.

Accused’s defence heard

The court heard previously how Soutar was the first to arrive at a reported domestic disturbance on Balgarvie Crescent in September 2022 with Mr Wilson accused of being verbally abusive and physically aggressive towards police.

Mr Wilson was handcuffed and placed in an entangled arm lock by Soutar, who alleged he was “bouncing” officers off the walls as he was led out of the hallway.

Soutar claimed he, PC Gordon and Mr Wilson fell out of the door.

He said in evidence: “I landed on the large step and I managed to keep myself on the railing.

“I landed on my left foot. I was still standing.

“I lost grip of Mr Wilson and lost view of him as I went into the railing.

“I recovered and I saw Mr Wilson on his bottom with his feet towards the ground.

“I absolutely, categorically did not assault Colin Wilson but I did trip through the door.”

Sheriff commends officers

Soutar returned to the dock following the preparation of a social work report which Mr McIlravey suggested may be one of the most positive Sheriff Rafferty will have seen.

It was revealed a detective inspector wrote a glowing character reference on Soutar’s behalf with Mr McIlravey hoping his client could be admonished for the incident.

Sheriff Rafferty said: “Having no regard in sentence to the comments you made about the officers, it remains my intention that I wish to commend the courage of the two officers, Phoebe Whiteman and David Gordon.

“These two officers understood what it meant to serve the public as a police officer.

“Had it not been for their courage, this case would not have been brought and you Jamie Soutar would not have been brought to justice.

“You had a duty of care towards Colin Wilson – he was in your custody.

“I consider it sinister that you sarcastically said ‘oops’ as you carried out this deliberate act.

“You pushed him when he could not use his hands to brace his fall. Your conduct was shameful.”

Soutar was fined £900 which will be paid within 28 days.

Chief Superintendent Helen Harrison of Police Scotland said: “We are aware of the outcome of proceedings and a report will now be prepared for consideration of misconduct proceedings.

“All officers are bound by our standards of professional behaviour and any instance where an officer fails to uphold our standards will be investigated and appropriate action taken, as outlined in the conduct regulations.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Takeaway till heist and a trail of blood
Cameron Rae, Edinburgh High Court
Cameron Rae murder trial: Perth stab victim knifed in diaphragm and lung
Clair Frost
Nursery worker spared prison after hoax Loch Tay kayak call
Cameron Hotchkiss
Jail for Nazi flag-wearing Stirling thug who chased men with chainsaw
Robert Cairnduff appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Van driver caused serious injuries to workmate in A9 lorry smash near Perth
Katie Reid
Dangerous driver who led police on high speed chase through Dundee and Perthshire is…
Owen Neave
Jealous Dundee abuser punched and spat on partner in years of torment
Cameron Rae, Edinburgh High Court
Cameron Rae murder trial: Court views CCTV of alleged Perth victim before his death
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'I've been a d**k' and £30k theft from mother
Alexander Robertson
Cannabis farmer grew 'medicinal' drug at Angus family business