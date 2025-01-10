Broughty Ferry car blaze ‘like a bonfire’ as street taped off

A road was taped off in Broughty Ferry after a car fire.

Firefighters were called to Ballinard Road, just off Balgillo Road, at around 5.50pm on Friday.

A passerby described the scene as “like a bonfire” as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Fire crews left the area at 6.40pm.

‘Flames shooting up in the air’ during Broughty Ferry car fire

He said: “The fire engine raced past me along Balgillo road.

“The crews must have had the flames under control within seconds and were directing water at the engine bay.

“It was like a bonfire.

“A red car was on fire with flames shooting up in the air.

“Crews quickly extinguished the blaze and sealed the road off”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed nobody was in the vehicle at the time.

A spokesperson said: “We are in attendance at Ballinard Road after a call at 5.53pm.

“One car was alight and nobody was in the vehicle at the time.

“We sent one appliance from Balmossie.”