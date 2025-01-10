Broughty Ferry car blaze ‘like a bonfire’ as street taped off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry car blaze ‘like a bonfire’ as street taped off

Firefighters were called to Ballinard Road.

By Ellidh Aitken & Andrew Robson
The scene was described as being 'like a bonfire'. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
The scene was described as being 'like a bonfire'. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A road was taped off in Broughty Ferry after a car fire.

Firefighters were called to Ballinard Road, just off Balgillo Road, at around 5.50pm on Friday.

A passerby described the scene as “like a bonfire” as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Fire crews left the area at 6.40pm.

‘Flames shooting up in the air’ during Broughty Ferry car fire

He said: “The fire engine raced past me along Balgillo road.

“The crews must have had the flames under control within seconds and were directing water at the engine bay.

“It was like a bonfire.

“A red car was on fire with flames shooting up in the air.

“Crews quickly extinguished the blaze and sealed the road off”

The aftermath of the fire. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed nobody was in the vehicle at the time.

A spokesperson said: “We are in attendance at Ballinard Road after a call at 5.53pm.

“One car was alight and nobody was in the vehicle at the time.

“We sent one appliance from Balmossie.”

