Five people in hospital after bull-type dog goes on biting spree in Perth

Five people have been taken to hospital after a bull-type dog went on a biting spree in Perth.
Police confirmed the dog has since been euthanised.
Officers were called to Cara Place on Friday afternoon after reports of a dog biting people.
The force said five people were taken to hospital as a result.
It is not known if the dog’s owner was present.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.50pm on Friday, 10 January, 2025, officers received a report of a dog having bitten people on Cara Place, Perth.
“Five people attended hospital.
“The dog has been euthanised.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
Images posted on social media showed two police cars and a van on Cara Place.
Locals said officers had spoken to residents who may have witnessed the incident.
