Brechin pub and restaurant ‘not financially viable’ as owner announces closure

The Caledonian on Southesk Street will shut later this month.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Caledonian in Brechin.
The Caledonian will close on January 26. Image: Google Street View

The owner of a Brechin pub and restaurant has announced it will close as it is “not financially viable”.

The Caledonian on Southesk Street will shut on January 26.

A post on the venue’s Facebook page said the closure was due to “continuing increases in all our costs”.

It added that costs were due to rise by £300 in April.

Brechin pub to close this month due to rising costs

The post said: “The rumours are true.

“Due to the continuing increases in all our costs and the further increases coming in April. I’ve decided it’s not financially viable to keep The Caledonian open.

“I and my staff would like to thank our customers for the support they have given us over the last six years.

“We will continue until Sunday 26th January.

“Opening hours to be confirmed in next couple of days.

The Caledonian on Southesk Street. Image: Google Street View

“This will give all customers time to use vouchers.

“You can also have a cash refund if you can’t use voucher before this time.

“Sorry to be announcing this but after thinking everything would get easier with costs maybe returning to a manageable level everything is going up and by April our costs will be £300 a week more.”

It comes just days after Angus Grill and Larder next to the A90 near Brechin announced it had shut.

The restaurant also said rising costs were among the reasons for the decision.

