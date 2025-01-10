£3K+ raised for Perthshire family whose home damaged by fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

£3K+ raised for Perthshire family whose home damaged by fire

One of the residents has told The Courier of their horror as the house, which was uninsured, went up in flames.

By Lucy Scarlett
fFre that tore through Laidneskia House near Grandtully.
A stranger alerted the family that their house was on fire. Image: Supplied

A Perthshire family have launched a fundraising appeal after a fire damaged their home.

On Sunday, residents had to be evacuated due to a fire that tore through Laidneskia House near Grandtully.

Three fire engines were dispatched to the blaze, which burned for around two hours.

The house was significantly damaged and the owners had to move to a hotel.

Tammy Ashton-Clements, 33, lives at the property with her parents.

She said: “Around 12.15pm a stranger knocked on the living room window saying the roof was on fire.

“Dad went up onto the roof with buckets to try and put out the fire.

“I tried to get Mum out of the house and we put the dogs into the garden.

“The stranger very kindly phoned 999.

‘Could have been a lot worse’ says Grandtully fire victim

“Our neighbours came down and took Mum up to their house.

“All Mum could do was watch from afar.

“The firefighters were soon joined by the Pitlochry team.

“They said that if we had caught it earlier there would have been less damage but also if we had not been told by a passerby it could have been a lot worse.

Fire engines at the property.
Three fire engines attended the incident. Image: Supplied
The destroyed roof.
The family is asking for donations to help them get back on their feet. Image: Supplied

“Thankfully the original stone walls helped stop some of the spread into the remainder of the house.”

Tammy had moved back in with her parents to help her mother, who is regularly in hospital.

She took over their finances but said their house insurance had lapsed and the fire struck before she had got around to organising its renewal.

This has left the family appealing to the public for help after the blaze damaged their home.

GoFundMe launched by Grandtully family

Tammy set up a GoFundMe on Tuesday to ask for donations from the public.

The page has so far received more than £3,200.

The family were gifted clothes, electronics, and money from kind neighbours.

“I’m just so thankful that the community has rallied,” Tammy added.

“We have had offers of clothing, cleaning, blankets, food offered to us.

“We have lived in Perthshire since 1998 and grew up here, went to school here, got married here, worked here.

“I’m also so grateful for how quick the crews of Aberfeldy, Pitlochry and Dunkeld arrived to put out the fire.

“It could have been a lot worse.”

The burnt roof.
The house had smoke in it for days. Image: Supplied
Outside of the house.
The original stone structure prevented most of the fire from spreading. Image: Supplied

A spokesperson from Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were called to a fire at Laidneskia House at 12.19pm.

“Three appliances were dispatched.

“We were given the notice to stop at 2.03pm.”

Meanwhile, a resident has told of the precious items he lost in a house fire that closed down a Perth street on Thursday.

