Lyall Cameron: Rangers linked with swoop for Dundee star

Rangers have been linked with a swoop for Dundee star Lyall Cameron.

The Dee’s Scotland under-21 internationalist is out of contract at Dens Park in the summer and is free to speak to potential suitors.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Rangers are ramping up their interest.

However, Cameron is reportedly being watched by the Gers with a view to a summer move to Ibrox, rather than a January switch.

Dundee have already made the offer of a new contract to the 22-year-old midfielder – and discussions between the club and his representative remain open.

But a collection of impressive performances for Tony Docherty’s side have sparked interest from elsewhere.

Should Cameron opt to leave Dundee, the club will be due training compensation.

After snapping up Connor Barron from Aberdeen under similar circumstances last summer, Rangers have now been ordered by an SFA tribunal to stump up £650,000 to the Dons, with the prospect of further performance and transfer-related payments taking the compensation package to around £1 million.

Dundee would be looking to recoup a similar figure for Cameron, given his progress through the ranks into the Dens Park first team and taking into account his clear further potential.