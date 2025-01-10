Lyall Cameron: Rangers linked with swoop for Dundee star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lyall Cameron: Rangers linked with swoop for Dundee star

The Dark Blues midfielder is reportedly a Gers target.

By Sean Hamilton
Lyall Cameron
Dundee star Lyall Cameron. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

Rangers have been linked with a swoop for Dundee star Lyall Cameron.

The Dee’s Scotland under-21 internationalist is out of contract at Dens Park in the summer and is free to speak to potential suitors.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Rangers are ramping up their interest.

However, Cameron is reportedly being watched by the Gers with a view to a summer move to Ibrox, rather than a January switch.

Lyall Cameron notched his eighth goal of the season. Image: Mark Scates/ SNS
Lyall Cameron celebrates after notching his eighth goal of the season in Dundee’s 3-1 win at St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Dundee have already made the offer of a new contract to the 22-year-old midfielder – and discussions between the club and his representative remain open.

But a collection of impressive performances for Tony Docherty’s side have sparked interest from elsewhere.

Should Cameron opt to leave Dundee, the club will be due training compensation.

After snapping up Connor Barron from Aberdeen under similar circumstances last summer, Rangers have now been ordered by an SFA tribunal to stump up £650,000 to the Dons, with the prospect of further performance and transfer-related payments taking the compensation package to around £1 million.

Dundee would be looking to recoup a similar figure for Cameron, given his progress through the ranks into the Dens Park first team and taking into account his clear further potential.

