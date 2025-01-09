Road near Perth Royal Infirmary shut due to house fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Road near Perth Royal Infirmary shut due to house fire

Jeanfield Road was shut between Rose Crescent and Riggs Road.

By Ellidh Aitken
Firefighters closed Jeanfield Road. Image: Stuart Cowper
A road was closed in Perth after a house fire.

Jeanfield Road was shut between Rose Crescent and Riggs Road after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a property.

The street reopened at around 5.40pm.

One passerby said firefighters entered the property wearing breathing apparatus.

Smoke was seen billowing from the house during the fire. Image: Libby Morris

He said: “The road is closed between Riggs Road and Rose Crescent.

“The fire crews have a few hoses out and have been inside wearing breathing apparatus.

“You can smell the smoke in the air and a first-floor window is open.”

Traffic ‘nose to tail’ as Perth street shut after house fire

Traffic was queuing on surrounding streets including Riggs Road and Glasgow Road during the closure.

The eyewitness added: “Police have blocked the road.

“It looks like the firefighters have got the majority of it out.

“Riggs Road is nose to tail with traffic being diverted.”

Traffic queueing on Riggs Road. Image: Stuart Cowper

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the blaze by a member of the public.

A spokesperson said: “We are in attendance at a fire on Jeanfield Road.

“We were called by a member of the public at 4.11pm.

“We sent two appliances from Perth.

“It is a small fire in the kitchen of a property.

“Crews left at about 5.40pm.”

