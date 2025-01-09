Road near Perth Royal Infirmary shut due to house fire

A road was closed in Perth after a house fire.

Jeanfield Road was shut between Rose Crescent and Riggs Road after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a property.

The street reopened at around 5.40pm.

One passerby said firefighters entered the property wearing breathing apparatus.

He said: “The road is closed between Riggs Road and Rose Crescent.

“The fire crews have a few hoses out and have been inside wearing breathing apparatus.

“You can smell the smoke in the air and a first-floor window is open.”

Traffic ‘nose to tail’ as Perth street shut after house fire

Traffic was queuing on surrounding streets including Riggs Road and Glasgow Road during the closure.

The eyewitness added: “Police have blocked the road.

“It looks like the firefighters have got the majority of it out.

“Riggs Road is nose to tail with traffic being diverted.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the blaze by a member of the public.

A spokesperson said: “We are in attendance at a fire on Jeanfield Road.

“We were called by a member of the public at 4.11pm.

“We sent two appliances from Perth.

“It is a small fire in the kitchen of a property.

“Crews left at about 5.40pm.”