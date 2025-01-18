COURIER OPINION: Stagecoach campaign victory in Perthshire shows people power can prevail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Stagecoach campaign victory in Perthshire shows people power can prevail

The bus company has confirmed the 16 service will return to the Carse of Gowrie after being axed last year.

By The Courier Comment

A victory for the little guy.

It’s the type of story that Hollywood loves to tell, one where the underdog comes out on top.

These days however, it can often seem like such tales are saved for the silver screen.

It can feel as if a lot of our collective shouting is getting lost somewhere in the ether.

That’s why it’s so important to note victories like the one seen in the Carse of Gowrie this week.

After months upon months of pressure, Stagecoach will be reinstating the number 16 bus service in Perthshire.

It might not be news that makes waves on the world or even national stage, but it is a fantastic example of how people power can prevail.

Small steps built up to a community win

Last year, Stagecoach announced it would be implementing a swathe of cuts that would leave the Carse of Gowrie without a commercial bus service.

It was a devastating prospect for the communities that live in the area.

In the towns and villages the bus is a lifeline, taking people to work, school, hospital and the shops.

Kirsten Sinclair with her son Lachlan Sinclair wo feared missing exams. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The fightback against the cuts began immediately, public meetings held that were attended by hundreds of residents.

The Courier interviewed residents who would be cut off from their GP, students who would miss exams.

In the end, Stagecoach relented, introducing the 39 service as a compromise.

It was small victory for locals at the time, at least there would be a bus service of sorts.

But it was a far cry from what was lost, and what was needed.

Collective action brought back the 16

It became almost immediately clear that there were issues with the new 39 service.

Ongoing problems with delays and cancellations had people demanding a return of the 16.

A demand that was finally realised this week thanks to the collective voices who continued to shout for it.

John Swinney MSP addresses the crowds in St Madoes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It was people power in action and the realisation of a lot of folks’ time and energy.

First of all the residents who continued to kick up a fuss, who complained to Stagecoach and spoke with us about the problems.

The Courier highlighted these concerns, keeping up the pressure on the bus company over the 39’s shortcomings.

Local councillors Angus Forbes and Alasdair Bailey were involved from the beginning, fighting for a solution, as were the First Minister John Swinney and Perthshire MP Pete Wishart.

It was a victory brought about by concerted effort and one that should be celebrated.

Stagecoach should also be given credit for taking the feedback onboard.

Result should inspire other campaigners

Speaking of Hollywood movies and the return of a local bus route might seem a tad hyperbolic.

And perhaps it is.

But the fact a collection of people took on a huge national company and won shouldn’t be downplayed.

It should be inspiring.

There will be many people out there campaigning for all manner of things, big and small.

The Courier is involved in a few ourselves.

The question is always – are they listening, is our message getting through?

A result like this shows that yes – they are and it does.

So don’t roll the credits on your own fight before you have to.

Conversation