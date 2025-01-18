Perfect pampering at Murrayshall spa day with afternoon tea in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perfect pampering at Murrayshall spa day with afternoon tea in Perthshire

From blissful treatments in their cosy Gate Lodge to a decadent spread in their beautiful restaurant, Murrayshall created a day to remember.

Rachel tries the day spa and afternoon tea deal at Murrayshall Country Estate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

There’s nothing like a little pampering to chase away the January blues, and I hoped Murrayshall Country Estate would lift me out of my post-festive slump with their Spa Day and Afternoon Tea deal.

The offer includes a 60-minute treatment using the luxurious ishga Organic Seaweed Skincare range, followed by a themed afternoon tea.

Typically, the treatment alone would cost £80, but with this deal, you also get the afternoon tea – with just 10 minutes shaved off the treatment time.

Murrayshall Gate Lodge Spa. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

As I arrived at the charming Gate Lodge, I couldn’t help but notice how warm and inviting it was, a welcome contrast to the biting chill of the winter morning.

Greeted by the friendly beauty therapist, Toma Bucne, I was walked through the details of my chosen treatment: the ishga Back, Face, and Scalp Therapy.

What is ishga?

I had spotted the Hebridean skincare brand ishga at another spa and was keen to learn more about it.

The award-winning organic skincare brand from the Isle of Lewis uses sustainably harvested Hebridean seaweed, that is brimming with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals to hydrate, firm, and heal the skin.

Murrayshall use the ishga seaweed-based product range for their spa treatments. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The name “ishga” comes from the Gaelic word for water, reflecting the brand’s connection to the ocean.

My treatment started with a back massage, and it was clear from the first touch that Toma knew what she was doing.

Beauty Therapist Toma Bucne during the treatment with Rachel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

My shoulders, knotted from too much time at my laptop and life with a toddler, were given no mercy as she worked out tension I didn’t even know I had.

The pain was worth it, though – I was left feeling like a weight had been lifted.

No pain no gain with massage

From there, it was time for a facial that seemed to incorporate the entire ishga product line. Toma applied exfoliating and hydrating masks, each one leaving my skin feeling more rejuvenated than the last.

I mentioned stubborn dry patches on my face, and she assured me that ishga’s magic would work wonders – and she was right.

One of the highlights was a full-face peel mask. This wasn’t your typical mask – it covered my eyes too.

Part of the facial treatment includes a peel off face mask which covered the eyes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Toma checked to make sure I wasn’t claustrophobic before applying the thick, seaweed-infused mixture. I’ll admit, there was a brief flash of panic as my eyes were sealed shut, but I soon relaxed into the soothing sensation.

As the mask set, Toma treated me to a scalp massage using aromatic oils. The combination of calming pressure and heavenly scents was pure bliss.

The thick mask was peeled off to reveal lovely hydrated skin. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

When the time came to remove the mask, she peeled it off in one satisfying motion, leaving my face feeling fresh, smooth, and nourished – including those tricky eyelids, which felt wonderfully hydrated.

Walking out of the Gate Lodge, I was relaxed, glowing, and ready for the next indulgence – afternoon tea.

Time for afternoon tea!

Afternoon tea is usually serve din the Barossa Bar Murrayshall, which is a welcoming space with views that showcase Perthshire’s natural beauty.

Murrayshall Country Estate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Themed afternoon teas are a specialty here; on a previous visit, they offered a Harry Potter-inspired spread. This time, it was all about “A Taste of the Globe,” with flavours from around the world.

My table was already set in Eolas, their stunning fine dining restaurant, when I arrived, and the sight of the three-tiered tower was enough to make my mouth water.

Generous portions and thoughtful fillings

The sandwiches were generously and creatively filled. My favourites were the spiced hummus with dried fruit and the peri peri chicken mayo, though the New York Deli pastrami and the beef and cheese empanadas were also fantastic.

The Taste of the Globe afternoon tea at Murrayshall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Skipping protocol, I couldn’t resist diving into the sweets first. The matcha tea mousse was light and delicious, a delicate balance of earthy and sweet.

The baklava, lamington cake, and scones – served with Heather Hill jam and clotted cream – were all equally delightful.

The beautiful and delicious top tier of the Murrayshall afternoon tea. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

I’ve had a lot of afternoon teas, so I’m not easily impressed, but Murrayshall’s tower stood out. There was none of the usual offerings here, a lot of thought had gone into what was included.

The presentation stunning and the portions were generous enough to defeat even my hearty appetite.

Exploring the walks on the estate

After being pampered and thoroughly fed, I needed some fresh air and exercise. Murrayshall’s staff recommended one of their waymarked estate walks, so I bundled up and set off.

The trails wind through the picturesque countryside, offering stunning views of the surrounding hills and forests. It was the perfect end to a wonderful day – peaceful, invigorating, and a great way to work off some of those cakes.

The views from inside one of their lovely dining areas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Murrayshall strikes the perfect balance between luxury and laid-back charm. Yes, the pampering is top-notch, and the food is beautifully presented, but what sets this place apart is its welcoming, relaxed atmosphere.

Luxury but relaxed vibe

This isn’t one of those spas where you tiptoe around, afraid to laugh too loud or risk disturbing the serene vibe.

The staff at Murrayshall seem to have mastered the art of making everything feel special without it ever feeling stuffy.

One of the best examples of this is how dog-friendly they are. So, if you’re travelling with a four-legged friend, they’ll be just as welcome as you are.

It’s the kind of place where you can truly relax, let your hair down (even if it’s still wet from the spa!), and just enjoy yourself.

Conversation