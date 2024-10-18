Ex-Dundee United duo’s £1 drinks promo to mark 1 year at Broughty Ferry cafe

A pair of former Dundee United footballers are to run a £1 drinks promotion to mark a year at their Broughty Ferry cafe.

Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark opened Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters 12 months ago.

The business launched as a Brechin coffee roaster in February 2020, before adding a cafe on Brook Street.

To coincide with the cafe’s first anniversary, on Wednesday October 23 all hot drinks will be offered for £1 – a big reduction from the usual prices of £3 to £5.

£1 drinks promotion at Broughty Ferry cafe

Euan, 27, says the price cut is a way to thank the loyal customer base they have built on the Ferry.

“We have had a good year but it wouldn’t have been a good year without all our customers and supporters,” he told The Courier.

“For any new enterprise the first year is the hardest one, and it has been tough.

“But we have a good customer base who have supported us and it will be nice to give something back to our supporters.”

The Highland League defender revealed some of the challenges the cafe has faced in its first 12 months.

“We opened at the worst possible time,” he said.

“With the price of electricity and cost of living, the overheads for small business are ridiculous.

“Since we opened there have also been five or six weather warnings, meaning the town has been very quiet at time.

“In the Easter holidays there was stormy weather and no one was about.”

Ex-Dundee United pair rewarded for sticking with their coffee plan

Euan says he and John were glad they resisted the temptation to compromise on their business model of focusing on the coffee above all else.

“We offer something completely different to what is also on the high street,” he said.

“We were challenged to change the way we do things and go with what everyone else does.

“But fortunately people enjoy what we do and keep coming back.

“We do offer some food on the side but we are a speciality coffee shop focused on that one product, while also giving education behind the coffee.”

He added that a further expansion may have to wait.

“Hopefully in the future we might look to do something, but after the stress of the first year we are happy to consolidate.”