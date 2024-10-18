Ex-Dundee United duo’s £1 drinks promo to mark 1 year at Broughty Ferry cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee United duo’s £1 drinks promo to mark 1 year at Broughty Ferry cafe

The gesture is to thank customers after a 'tough' first year on Brook Street.

By Stephen Eighteen
Maison Dieu co-founder Euan Spark and John Souttar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
A pair of former Dundee United footballers are to run a £1 drinks promotion to mark a year at their Broughty Ferry cafe.

Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark opened Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters 12 months ago.

The business launched as a Brechin coffee roaster in February 2020, before adding a cafe on Brook Street.

To coincide with the cafe’s first anniversary, on Wednesday October 23 all hot drinks will be offered for £1 – a big reduction from the usual prices of £3 to £5.

£1 drinks promotion at Broughty Ferry cafe

Euan, 27, says the price cut is a way to thank the loyal customer base they have built on the Ferry.

“We have had a good year but it wouldn’t have been a good year without all our customers and supporters,” he told The Courier.

“For any new enterprise the first year is the hardest one, and it has been tough.

“But we have a good customer base who have supported us and it will be nice to give something back to our supporters.”

The cafe’s main focus is on the coffee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The Highland League defender revealed some of the challenges the cafe has faced in its first 12 months.

“We opened at the worst possible time,” he said.

“With the price of electricity and cost of living, the overheads for small business are ridiculous.

“Since we opened there have also been five or six weather warnings, meaning the town has been very quiet at time.

“In the Easter holidays there was stormy weather and no one was about.”

Ex-Dundee United pair rewarded for sticking with their coffee plan

Euan says he and John were glad they resisted the temptation to compromise on their business model of focusing on the coffee above all else.

“We offer something completely different to what is also on the high street,” he said.

“We were challenged to change the way we do things and go with what everyone else does.

“But fortunately people enjoy what we do and keep coming back.

“We do offer some food on the side but we are a speciality coffee shop focused on that one product, while also giving education behind the coffee.”

John Souttar at the Brechin coffee roaster. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

He added that a further expansion may have to wait.

“Hopefully in the future we might look to do something, but after the stress of the first year we are happy to consolidate.”

Conversation