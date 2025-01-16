Barry Robson talks Raith Rovers’ need for a striker and reveals chances of new signing before Falkirk cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson talks Raith Rovers’ need for a striker and reveals chances of new signing before Falkirk cup clash

The Stark's Park club announced the departures of forwards Lewis Jamieson and Cody David this week.

By Iain Collin
New Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson.
New Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Barry Robson admits Raith Rovers are desperate for attacking reinforcements – but does not expect a new striker to be signed before Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash with Falkirk.

The Stark’s Park outfit this week announced the departure of three players, with defender Fankaty Dabo joined by forwards Lewis Jamieson and Cody David in leaving the club.

With Callum Smith out for the rest of the season following knee surgery and Lewis Vaughan still on his way back from a hamstring operation, Robson’s options up front are seriously limited.

In addition, Jack Hamilton has been sidelined for the past month and picked up ‘a knock’ in training on Thursday as he closes in on his comeback.

Cody David (centre) left Raith Rovers at the end of his short-term deal. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Given the glaringly obvious gap in the squad, recruiting new signings in attack has been the focus of Robson and technical director John Potter this week.

However, it seems unlikely there will be any fresh faces arriving in time for the trip to face Falkirk.

“Obviously, we do need to sign a player up the top end of the pitch,” Robson admitted to Courier Sport.

The boys who have left were all really good guys, they were really good at the football club.

“But our focus now is just trying to search for and find some replacements.

January transfer window frustrations

“I wouldn’t imagine that happening before Sunday.

“It’s a notoriously difficult window and we’re not top of the food chain either.

“We need to wait for some other things to happen at other places before we can go and do some stuff.

“So, yes, we are short at the top end of the pitch. But fingers crossed we can get a couple of players in before the window closes.”

Robson is not alone in speaking of the frustrations of the January transfer window.

Dylan Easton jumps on Jack Hamilton's back to celebrate with the Raith Rovers goal-scorer.
A fit-again Jack Hamilton (front) would ease Raith Rovers’ striking problems. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

So, whilst he is determined to build a squad capable of delivering success for Raith in the long-term, he accepts that short-term loan signings are likely this month.

“It’s really difficult to build for the long term right now, in January,” he added. “Our aim is to build for the long term in the summer.

“I need to sit down and go through the whole thing, what exactly we are looking for in the summer and try and help the team and structure the team a bit better.

“Just now it is about players that can come in and maybe try and help us in the short-term.

‘No snap decisions’

“That’s what we’re looking for, so it takes a bit of time.

“It’s not always easy. You know what you’re trying to get, but you can’t sometimes get it.

“But we won’t make snap decisions or wrong decisions.”

Meanwhile, skipper Scott Brown is back in training following a problematic calf injury and defensive duo Paul Hanlon and Liam Dick are also in consideration after picking up hip problems at Somerset Park for Robson’s debut defeat to Ayr United.

Shaun Byrne is out for two months with ankle ligament damage.

