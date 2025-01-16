Thursday court round-up — Tommy’s gun and chip shop stare scare

A Fife man must meet with social workers before being sentenced for making threats while holding an “imitation” firearm.

Tommy McCallum, 32, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

McCallum, of Valley Gardens in Kirkcaldy, pled guilty to attending East March Street in the town on June 24 in 2023 and shouting, repeatedly kicking buns and making violent threats while in possession of an imitation firearm.

His solicitor Kerr Sneddon said: “It’s a toy gun but it looks like a weapon.”

Sheriff John MacRitchie ordered background reports and deferred sentencing until February 12.

Derby day assault

A court heard of the devastating effect on a young Raith Rovers fan’s life of an attack after a Fife derby last year. The deaf teenager was battered by Mackenzie King and Callum Beautyman and has suffered lasting physical and mental scars.

Stare scare

A man was arrested for spooking customers at a Perth city centre chip shop.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how diners encountered creepy John Reid when they went for a Boxing Day meal at the Blue Lagoon.

Fiscal depute Stuart Duncan said the pair became aware of Reid, 36, “staring at them intently”.

“They described it as being in a menacing manner.

“Both began feeling extremely uncomfortable and one of them told Reid to move away.”

Mr Duncan said the customers were “scared” by the accused’s behaviour and staff persuaded him to leave.

“But he continued to stare at people through the window,” said Mr Duncan.

“He then spat at the window several times.”

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for background reports and remanded Reid, saying it would be “reckless” to grant bail, given his record.

Incitement warning

A community champion who uploaded a “racist” recording of himself shouting abuse at asylum seekers in a Perth hotel has been “duped by media outlets to scapegoat refugees,” a court heard. Boxing coach David Soutar was told his YouTube video could have been seen as an incitement to violence.

More time for SSPCA

The Scottish SPCA is being asked to check the welfare of animals owned by a Crieff man who goaded a dog into a deadly fight with a pet rat.

Liam Fair was filmed holding the domesticated rodent by the tail and repeatedly swinging it round, hitting it off a lurcher dog’s face to get a reaction.

The incriminating Snapchat footage was passed to police.

In September, 21-year-old Fair appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted encouraging the dog to attack, bite and kill the rat at his home in Corlundy Crescent.

He also pled guilty to neglecting five puppies, three dogs and a kitten, failing to protect them from disease and suffering.

Fair was due to be sentenced this week but the case was delayed to give animal welfare officers extra time to check on the condition of animals Fair is currently looking after and better inform a decision on a potential animal banning order.

Fair was told to return to court for sentencing next month.

Foul football paedophile

A paedophile Fife football coach who sent vile videos to someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl has been put on the sex offenders register for five years. James Devine, at the time a senior figure at the John Thomson Football Academy in Cardenden, also sent explicit sexual messages to the decoy.

Second stabbing

A 21-year-old man has been sentenced after admitting a second stab attack in Levenmouth.

Callum Ballingal pled guilty to assaulting Alan Burns to his severe injury with a knife, while under provocation, at Keir Hardie Street, Methil, on May 11 last year.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Mr Burns swung a bike chain during an argument, before Ballingal produced a knife from the waist of his trousers and struck his victim on the left thigh.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment to a 4cm wound and required four stitches.

Defending, solicitor Joe Mooney acknowledged his client already has four convictions at solemn level, despite having just turned 21 while on remand – the equivalent of a 16-month sentence – in HMP Polmont.

He said Ballingal now has a young son and is desperate to be released

Sheriff John MacRitchie imposed a community payback order with 75 hours unpaid work, a 135-day curfew and supervision for two years.

He said: “Your culpability and the harm you have caused have to be considered.

“It is inconceivable that anyone unaffected by drink or drugs would not have foreseen the harm.

“Your reaction was impulsive. You were acting in excess of self-defence.

“You have inflicted a severe injury, stabbing him on the leg.”

The sheriff noted Ballingal’s victim has reported suffering depression, pain and nightmares since the attack.

In 2022, Ballingal admitted repeatedly stabbing another man in the Levenmouth area, when he was just 15.

He avoided a jail sentence after a sheriff heard he was trying to leave a party following an earlier altercation with his victim, in which he had come off “second best.”

