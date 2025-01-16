Paedophile Fife football coach given unpaid work for sick ‘child’ chats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Paedophile Fife football coach given unpaid work for sick ‘child’ chats

James Devine was caught by an online paedophile hunter group.

By Jamie McKenzie
James Devine
James Devine was confronted by paedophile hunters at a children's football training session.

A paedophile Fife football coach who sent vile videos to someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl has been put on the sex offenders register for five years.

James Devine, at the time a senior figure at the John Thomson Football Academy in Cardenden, also sent explicit sexual messages to the decoy – an adult member of a paedophile hunter group.

The 42-year-old, now of Coatbridge, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to attempting to cause an older child to view a sexual image and attempting to communicate indecently.

He sent photographs and videos of himself masturbating and sent indecent, sexualised and suggestive messages to someone he believed was a child between February 17 and April 8 last year.

The offending took place at an address in Cardenden and elsewhere.

Sick messages

Prosecutor Annie Henderson told the court a woman from Yorkshire Predator Hunters set up a decoy Facebook profile as a 14-year-old girl from Leeds.

The first message sent by Devine to the profile was “you are gorgeous”, before he acknowledged seeing her age on the profile.

Weeks later, he messaged asking what she was doing and was told “going to sleep because going to school the next day.”

She again mentioned her age and he replied she looked older and asked if she had a boyfriend.

Days later he contacted her again and asked if she was wearing any “knickers or shorts,” the fiscal said.

James Devine
James Devine outside court.

Other messages included asking her if she was “ever bad in bed,” whether she wears “a thong or normal knickers,” what colour her underwear was and saying he wanted to picture her in it.

He went on to send more sexually explicit messages about wanting to perform a sex act on her when she turned 16.

Devine sent a further message asking her not to tell her mum anything and another one which said: “I will travel to do it to you.”

The fiscal depute said the messages continued for “a few weeks,” adding: “Between March and April 2024 the decoy profile received five video messages from the accused, who was naked, his penis was erect and he was masturbating himself.”

Confrontation

The court heard a woman from Child Protection Team UK was contacted by the decoy to say Devine was going to be running a children’s football class at Bowhill community centre and due to concerns about him working with kids, she attended.

Devine was confronted in a video at the sports ground in April last year and police were contacted.

James Devine paedophile hunter confrontation
James Devine was confronted at a coaching session for children.
James Devine is arrested
Devine is led away after the hunter group sting.

It is understood Devine was head coach of John Thomson Football Academy in Cardenden.

‘Fantasy world’

Speaking in mitigation this week, defence lawyer Elaine Buist said: “Since he has been charged he has taken a step back and realised he was allowing pressures in life from different areas, including his full-time occupation at the time, to pile on him and was turning to the computer and using it as a sort of fantasy world to escape the pressure of his own life.”

The solicitor said Devine has “benefited from the ten-week course he has undertaken” with abuse prevention group Stop It Now.

The lawyer said a social work report recommended a community payback order.

Sheriff Susan Duff said the report contained “a lot of minimising” from Devine about what happened but Ms Buist suggested this was because he is “acutely embarrassed by the whole thing”.

Sheriff Duff sentenced Devine to 200 hours of unpaid work, reduced from 300 hours to reflect his early guilty plea, and put him on offender supervision for a year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

the West Fraser Europe site near Stirling
Stirlingshire firm admits breaches which led to worker injuries
Christopher Sinclair
Dundee thief caught out by DNA on tyre iron after restaurant break-in
David Soutar
Boxing coach's 'racist' Youtube video of asylum seekers at Perth hotel 'could have incited…
Mackenzie King and Callum Beautyman
Thugs ruined young Raith Rovers fan’s life in vicious derby day attack in Dunfermline
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Needle fear and stinger stop
Griffin the dog and Terry Thurling
Dog put to sleep after Stirling man battered it with golf club
North east Fife taxis failed inspection tests
Ferry lout caused mayhem after being denied taxi entry
Graham Lynch
Perth man peed on Kinross shop's crisp display
Catalin Fekete
Sinister 'staring' attacker sexually assaulted woman in Fife club
Jimmy MCVicar
Dundee domestic abuser placed on curfew for drunkenly terrorising woman