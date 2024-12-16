Fife football coach snared by paedophile hunters after sex chats with ‘child’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife football coach snared by paedophile hunters after sex chats with ‘child’

James Devine was confronted by paedophile hunters outside the John Thomson Football Academy in Cardenden.

By Jamie McKenzie
James Devine outside court.
James Devine outside court.

A Fife football coach sent videos of himself performing a sex act, along with sexualised messages, to someone he thought was a child.

James Devine, at the time a senior figure at the John Thomson Football Academy in Cardenden, was unaware he was chatting online to an adult member of a paedophile hunter group.

Video footage posted in April shows Devine being confronted by the group on the sidelines of a sports pitch.

The clip ended with Devine being detained and placed in a police van.

The 42-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday to plead guilty to attempting to cause an older child – aged between 13 and 16 – he believed was called “Becki-Rose Machan” to view a sexual image and attempting to communicate indecently with them.

Court papers say he sent photographs and videos of himself masturbating and sent indecent, sexualised and suggestive messages between February 17 and April 8 this year.

James Devine is confronted by hunters, before being led away by police in a video shared by Child Protection UK on Facebook.

The offending took place at an address in Westfield Terrace, Bowhill, Cardenden, and elsewhere.

Devine, now living in Coatbridge, has been put on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing next month.

Confrontation

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony deferred sentencing on Devine until January 15 to obtain background reports and his bail was continued meantime.

Defence lawyer Jaclyn Robertson told the court that Devine has had to move address “several times for his own safety” as a consequence of this case.

A full narrative of the circumstances will be read in open court at the next hearing.

It is understood Devine was head coach of John Thomson Football Academy in Cardenden.

James Devine at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

The football club was set up in 2023 to train the next generation of youths and is named after the famous Celtic goalkeeper from the town.

Members of a group known as Child Protection Team UK confronted Devine in a video at the sports ground in April this year.

In the footage shared by the group, a woman can be heard telling Devine he had been speaking to a “14-year-old lassie”.

The woman says he is a married man with children, adding: “You’ve got no words because you know what you’ve done is wrong”.

She goes on to say that he coaches a football team with children.

Head in hands

Devine could be heard asking to leave but was told he had to wait as someone had phoned 999 and police were on their way.

He is seen shaking his head throughout the exchange and put his head in his hands as he talked to the group.

Devine was initially reported to West Yorkshire Police before inquiries were passed to their colleagues in Scotland.

He was arrested and charged in connection with the indecent communications offences in mid-April.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

