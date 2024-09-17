Crieff man filmed encouraging dog to fight and kill pet rat

A pet owner was filmed goading a dog into a fight with a domesticated rat.

Liam Fair held the rat by the tail and repeatedly swung it round, hitting it off the lurcher dog’s face to get a reaction.

The incriminating footage, which was posted on Snapchat, was passed to police who launched a joint probe with the Scottish SPCA.

Fair, 21, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted goading the dog to attack, bite and kill the domesticate rat at his home in Crieff’s Corlundy Crescent.

He also pled guilty to neglecting five puppies, three dogs and a kitten and failing to protect them from disease and suffering.

Encouraged dog to attack rat

The animals have been seized by animal SSPCA inspectors, fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson confirmed.

Fair, who still has dogs, a bird and ferrets, will be sentenced next month and faces a ban on keeping animals.

He pled guilty to causing the animal fight to take place in his home some time between October 28 2020 and October 28 2022.

The court heard Fair caused the rat unnecessary suffering by suspending it from its tail and repeatedly swinging it round.

He repeatedly struck the rat against the dog’s face, encouraging it to attack.

Fair also exposed the puppies, three dogs – named Honey, Jax and Jock – and a kitten to urine, faeces and diarrhoea on October 28 2022.

He failed to provide the animals with adequate or appropriate nutrition and hydration.

The court heard the accused did not give them proper ventilation or a clean environment.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said his client no longer has any of the affected animals.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence for background reports.

She said the court would also consider imposing a deprivation or disqualification order.

“I’m not prepared to deal with this matter today,” she told Fair.

“This is a first offence but I am aware there has been further offending since 2022.”

She asked for a vet to check on the condition of the animals currently living with Fair.

Co-accused Rhiannon Nugent, 21, also faced animal neglect charges in relation to the puppies, the kitten and dogs Honey, Jax and Jock.

Her not guilty pleas were accepted by prosecutors.

