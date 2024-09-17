Crieff man filmed encouraging dog to fight and kill pet rat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crieff man filmed encouraging dog to fight and kill pet rat

In footage shared on Snapchat, Liam Fair is seen holding the rat by its tail and swinging it round, striking it against a lurcher dog's face.

By Jamie Buchan
A pet owner was filmed goading a dog into a fight with a domesticated rat.

Liam Fair held the rat by the tail and repeatedly swung it round, hitting it off the lurcher dog’s face to get a reaction.

The incriminating footage, which was posted on Snapchat, was passed to police who launched a joint probe with the Scottish SPCA.

Fair, 21, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted goading the dog to attack, bite and kill the domesticate rat at his home in Crieff’s Corlundy Crescent.

He also pled guilty to neglecting five puppies, three dogs and a kitten and failing to protect them from disease and suffering.

Encouraged dog to attack rat

The animals have been seized by animal SSPCA inspectors, fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson confirmed.

Fair, who still has dogs, a bird and ferrets, will be sentenced next month and faces a ban on keeping animals.

He pled guilty to causing the animal fight to take place in his home some time between October 28 2020 and October 28 2022.

The court heard Fair caused the rat unnecessary suffering by suspending it from its tail and repeatedly swinging it round.

He repeatedly struck the rat against the dog’s face, encouraging it to attack.

Fair also exposed the puppies, three dogs – named Honey, Jax and Jock – and a kitten to urine, faeces and diarrhoea on October 28 2022.

He failed to provide the animals with adequate or appropriate nutrition and hydration.

The court heard the accused did not give them proper ventilation or a clean environment.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said his client no longer has any of the affected animals.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence for background reports.

She said the court would also consider imposing a deprivation or disqualification order.

“I’m not prepared to deal with this matter today,” she told Fair.

“This is a first offence but I am aware there has been further offending since 2022.”

She asked for a vet to check on the condition of the animals currently living with Fair.

Co-accused Rhiannon Nugent, 21, also faced animal neglect charges in relation to the puppies, the kitten and dogs Honey, Jax and Jock.

Her not guilty pleas were accepted by prosecutors.

