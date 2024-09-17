Angus family man had computers full of child abuse files

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus family man had computers full of child abuse files

Police uncovered a stash from two laptops in David Reid's office when they executed a search warrant in August 2023.

By Ciaran Shanks
David Reid
David Reid. Image: Police Scotland

Hundreds of child abuse files featuring girls as young as three were found on laptops following a raid on a family home in Angus.

Police uncovered a stash from two laptops in David Reid’s office when they executed a search warrant in Kirkton of Auchterhouse in August 2023.

Pre-sentencing reports have been ordered after he pled guilty to possessing indecent images of children between September 4 2022 and August 3 2023.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the raid took place after police received intelligence relating to devices being used inside the address.

Prosecutor Gavin Letford said: “At 8.38am on August 8 2023, police attended and the accused was present.

“A systematic search was carried out and a silver HP laptop and a black Dell laptop, along with an external hard drive, were recovered from the accused’s office.

“Child exploitation and abuse material was recovered.

“The devices were sent for forensic analysis. None of the images were accessible.”

Computers packed with filth

In total, 382 images were recovered, with 82 of those being at the highest level of depravity.

Mr Letford said peer-to-peer file sharing software indicative of child abuse material was found on the devices.

The HP laptop contained abuse featuring female children aged between 12 and 15, with youngsters as young as three featured on the Dell laptop.

Some of the vile material contained children engaging in sex acts with animals.

No data was recovered from the hard drive.

‘Particularly serious’ crimes

Reid, 61, now living in a motorhome park in Drymen, near Loch Lomond, pled guilty to the single charge on indictment.

Solicitor John Boyle opted to reserve mitigation until reports are prepared and urged Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith to continue Reid’s bail order.

“These are images of real individuals as young as three years of age often from the poorest parts of the world who are exploited by organised criminals,” the sheriff told Reid.

“You further serious crime against young children, some of whom are as young as three years old. This is particularly serious.”

Reid will return to court in October once reports are prepared.

He was placed on the sex offenders register on an interim basis.

Shortly after the police raid, an urgent appeal was issued when Reid went missing. He was found five days later.

