COURIER OPINION: Kirkcaldy High School attack video is a lesson for adults to set a better example

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Kirkcaldy High School attack video is a lesson for adults to set a better example

By The Courier
March 8 2023, 2.57pm
Kirkcaldy High School exterior.
A woman was seen shouting 'kick her in the face' during an attack at Kirkcaldy High School. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Another day, another appalling example of violence in our local schools.

The case of a pupil being kicked in the head and knocked out by another girl in at attack at Kirkcaldy High School is absolutely shocking.

However, what is utterly breathtaking – and frankly incomprehensible to most right-minded people – is that an adult appears to be egging on one of the combatants.

blurry still from a video showing a woman with her mouth open
A video of the Kirkcaldy High School attack appears to show a woman yelling ‘kick her in the face’.

In footage witnessed by this newspaper, a woman is clearly heard telling the apparent aggressor to grab, drag, punch and kick her opponent.

If the level of violence is horrific, the encouragement from the sidelines can fairly be described as barbaric.

What chance do our young people have when adults, rather than intervening and attempting to stop such wanton attacks, can openly condone this type of behaviour?

Sadly this is no one-off.

schoolgirl Kaylynn Donald, 12, with her mother Vicky.
Kaylynn Donald, 12, seen here with her mum Vicky, spoke out about bullying at another Fife school, Bell Baxter in Cupar, earlier this year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Rather it is merely the latest in a depressing series of appalling incidents.

Once again, the police are involved.

But it is clearer than ever – discipline is learned at home.

Parents must take some responsibility.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Ross Cunningham on Sgurr Thuilm in Glenfinnan
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Should people pay for access to Scotland's mountains? No, but government should
face of Nicola Sturgeon merging into face of Humza Yousaf.
KEZIA DUGDALE: 'Continuity candidate' ought to work in Humza Yousaf's favour
2
Marrtel Maxwell in two photographs with Jay Blades and David Jason
MARTEL MAXWELL: My old pal Jay Blades isn't just famous - like David Jason,…
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
2
Independence activists wave Scotland flags during rally in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Are SNP any further forward in quest for independence after 16 years…
3
Steve Finan believes that party politics should play no part in local issues. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: My criteria for becoming a Dundee City Councillor – party robots need…
5
Two successful women from Dundee: Williamina Fleming and Eilish McColgan
ANDREW BATCHELOR: We must celebrate the women at the forefront of Dundee’s successes
Post Thumbnail
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Dad's knighthood nomination a reminder that Boris Johnson's career is characterised by…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lorraine Kelly RB column Picture shows; Lorraine Kelly. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Lorraine Kelly handled haircut hater perfectly - but we should be past…
two boys in pyjamas reading books.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Alternative World Book Day plans might save hard-up families a lot of…

Most Read

1
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
2
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
3
Stephanie Millar arrives at Livingston High Court.
Dundee twin sisters dealt deadly drugs in the city
4
Ben Tagoe and 1990s clubbers at the Ice Factory Perth, which hosted the Rhumba Bar. Image: Ben Tagoe/Culture Perth.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
5
Lesha Grant arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Woman glassed love rival in Montrose and said, ‘That’s for s****ing my boyfriend’
6
Frankie & Benny's at Fife Leisure Park in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps.
Tayside and Fife jobs fears as Frankie & Benny’s restaurants to close
7
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
8
Customers at Perth Leisure Pool-including this group pictured from Abernethy Primary School-yesterday helped to raise money for Children in Need by taking part in a ‘flumathon’. Swimmers were asked to guess how many times the flumes would be used during the day. Entry to the contest cost a 50p donation to the charity event and the closest guess will win a prize. Also pictured are leisure assistants (from left) Kelly Stewart, Susan Dow, Kim O’Brien and Martin Lorinse. Perth Leisure Pool is involved in a number of events this week leading up to a Children in Need broadcast from the pool on Friday.
Perth Leisure Pool: Pictures show the life and splashing times of beloved venue
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm committed to bringing £160m factory to Dundee

More from The Courier

The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man 'endangered children' by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
Goodwin hails the travelling Arabs. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: How proactive Jim Goodwin rescued a point at Livingston
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
Plans to expand the caravan park at Erigmore Leisure Park have racked up 87 objections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion
Newman, laft, and Dundee ace Mulligan
Dundee United goalkeeper lands first ever Scotland U21 call as Dundee ace Josh Mulligan…
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
The Pars fans made noise from start to finish on Tuesday night. Image: SNS.
FAN VIEW: Floating back up the Halbeath Road after celebrations that show strong bond…
William Taylor.
Perth thief caught stealing Christmas decorations dodges jail
Kate Forbes could ‘split’ the SNP if she wins, fears Westminster deputy Mhairi Black
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented