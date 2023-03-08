COURIER OPINION: Kirkcaldy High School attack video is a lesson for adults to set a better example

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Another day, another appalling example of violence in our local schools.

The case of a pupil being kicked in the head and knocked out by another girl in at attack at Kirkcaldy High School is absolutely shocking.

However, what is utterly breathtaking – and frankly incomprehensible to most right-minded people – is that an adult appears to be egging on one of the combatants.

In footage witnessed by this newspaper, a woman is clearly heard telling the apparent aggressor to grab, drag, punch and kick her opponent.

If the level of violence is horrific, the encouragement from the sidelines can fairly be described as barbaric.

What chance do our young people have when adults, rather than intervening and attempting to stop such wanton attacks, can openly condone this type of behaviour?

Sadly this is no one-off.

Rather it is merely the latest in a depressing series of appalling incidents.

Once again, the police are involved.

But it is clearer than ever – discipline is learned at home.

Parents must take some responsibility.