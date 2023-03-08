Dundee rallies as more than £20,000 raised in memory of teenager Lennix Hughes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee rallies as more than £20,000 raised in memory of teenager Lennix Hughes

By Alasdair Clark
March 8 2023, 3.31pm Updated: March 9 2023, 6.17am
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes, 16, died suddenly on Saturday. Image: Wendy Bertie/Facebook

A crowdfunder has raised over £20,000 in memory of Dundee teenager Lennix Hughes.

Donations have poured in the wake of the 16-year-old’s sudden death on Saturday.

Medics were called to the Dudhope Gardens area of the city after reports the former Grove Academy had taken unwell.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital where died a short time later.

A crowdfunder set up in the youngster’s memory only two days ago has now raised nearly £21,000.

Lennix in a Courier picture from 2017 at Broughty Ferry gala with friend Sophie Mullen. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

More than 1,300 people have donated online, with many sharing words of condolence for those who knew Lennix.

One person wrote: “Thinking of your family and friends Lennix, your loss is felt by many.

“They certainly broke the mould when they made you hun. Shine bright like the star that you are. Forever young.”

Another added: “Heartbreaking news of such a beautiful, clever and outgoing girl.”

Family find comfort in outpouring of support

Organiser Gill Young told The Courier that devastated family and friends are finding comfort in the outpouring of support from across Dundee.

She said: “I would just like to thank everyone who has kindly donated to the GoFundMe page.

“Dundee is a very giving and loving city, especially to those in pain and need.

“My dear friends are finding comfort in the love that has been shown to them since Saturday. For that, I can’t thank you all enough.’

Dundee teenager was ‘beauty inside and out’

Gill, a childhood friend of Lennix’s parents, said the teen was “an absolute beauty inside and out”.

She added: “The outpouring of grief in our beautiful city shows what a beautiful bairn she was.”

Friends and family have taken to social media to pen emotional tributes to the teenager, including her mum, Wendy Bertie.

Police outside a home on Dudhope Gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Writing on Facebook, Wendy said of her daughter: “The most affectionate girl with a fiery personality; the girl who always made us laugh no matter how much we didn’t want to and a hug from her could fix anything in an instant.

“We are the luckiest people on this earth to have had 16 amazing years with her.

“Lennix you were just far too beautiful for this horrible world.”

Police Scotland say the teenager’s death is being treated as unexplained, with inquiries ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: “The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Conversation

