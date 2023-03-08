Dundee rallies as more than £20,000 raised in memory of teenager Lennix Hughes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A crowdfunder has raised over £20,000 in memory of Dundee teenager Lennix Hughes.

Donations have poured in the wake of the 16-year-old’s sudden death on Saturday.

Medics were called to the Dudhope Gardens area of the city after reports the former Grove Academy had taken unwell.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital where died a short time later.

A crowdfunder set up in the youngster’s memory only two days ago has now raised nearly £21,000.

More than 1,300 people have donated online, with many sharing words of condolence for those who knew Lennix.

One person wrote: “Thinking of your family and friends Lennix, your loss is felt by many.

“They certainly broke the mould when they made you hun. Shine bright like the star that you are. Forever young.”

Another added: “Heartbreaking news of such a beautiful, clever and outgoing girl.”

Family find comfort in outpouring of support

Organiser Gill Young told The Courier that devastated family and friends are finding comfort in the outpouring of support from across Dundee.

She said: “I would just like to thank everyone who has kindly donated to the GoFundMe page.

“Dundee is a very giving and loving city, especially to those in pain and need.

“My dear friends are finding comfort in the love that has been shown to them since Saturday. For that, I can’t thank you all enough.’

Dundee teenager was ‘beauty inside and out’

Gill, a childhood friend of Lennix’s parents, said the teen was “an absolute beauty inside and out”.

She added: “The outpouring of grief in our beautiful city shows what a beautiful bairn she was.”

Friends and family have taken to social media to pen emotional tributes to the teenager, including her mum, Wendy Bertie.

Writing on Facebook, Wendy said of her daughter: “The most affectionate girl with a fiery personality; the girl who always made us laugh no matter how much we didn’t want to and a hug from her could fix anything in an instant.

“We are the luckiest people on this earth to have had 16 amazing years with her.

“Lennix you were just far too beautiful for this horrible world.”

Police Scotland say the teenager’s death is being treated as unexplained, with inquiries ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: “The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”