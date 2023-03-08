Celebrated Angus Glens estate punished for ‘wildlife crime against birds’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A celebrated Angus sporting estate has been sanctioned for “wildlife crime against birds” after a police raid in 2019.

Scottish Government agency NatureScot has restricted the use of general licences on Millden Estate in the Angus Glens for three years.

The decision comes after Police Scotland discovered three shot buzzards in a bag at a property on the estate in 2019.

General licences permit estate workers to carry out actions that would otherwise be illegal. That includes trapping and killing so-called “pest” species, such as crows, gulls and pigeons, which can threaten crops or livestock.

Millden Estate will challenge NatureScot decision

A spokesperson for Millden Estate said they would appeal the decision.

“The estate does not condone or tolerate any illegal activity relating to the welfare of animals or wildlife,” he added.

The 20,000 acre Millden estate was once described in a 2011 sales brochure as the “holy grail of grouse moors.”

Disgraced Angus gamekeeper Rhys Davies worked there while keeping and training terriers to fight other animals.

The estate immediately suspended him after a police raid in October 2019. The gamekeeper later received a jail sentence and a 15 year ban from keeping animals.

Restriction only a ‘mild inconvenience’

Dr Ruth Tingay authors the Raptor Persecution UK blog.

She previously called for the estate to face sanctions after it emerged the Crown Office did not intend to pursue a case involving the dead birds of prey.

She said: “I’m not surprised that yet another grouse-shooting estate has been sanctioned after evidence of wildlife crime has emerged.

“A general licence restriction itself, however, is simply a mild inconvenience for the estate rather than offering any serious restriction on estate activities. Clearly, it is not a deterrent to others.

“I look forward to the forthcoming grouse shoot licensing legislation being enacted by the Scottish Parliament later this year and I expect it to provide a much more robust sanction for those estates where wildlife crime is a persistent issue”.

Millden Estate ‘unfairly penalised’ for ‘events not within its control’

A spokesperson for Millden Estate said: “We are extremely disappointed by this decision and intend to appeal.

“The estate does not condone or tolerate any illegal activity relating to the welfare of animals or wildlife and it has robust and comprehensive systems in place to ensure compliance with the law.

“We were shocked at the time to learn of all allegations of wildlife crime against an employee of the estate. He was subject to an extensive investigation by the police and the crown and dealt with.

“The employee involved was suspended by the estate with immediate effect and resigned a few days later when the police investigation was still at an early stage.

“At no stage was the estate itself the focus of the investigation. We consider that the estate is being unfairly penalised for events not within its control and for which it bore no responsibility.”

NatureScot officials made the decision on the basis of evidence provided by Police Scotland of wildlife crime against birds.

This evidence included three shot buzzards found on the estate in 2019 and “incidents relating to trapping offences.”

Action will ‘protect wild birds’

Donald Fraser is the agency’s head of wildlife management.

He said: “NatureScot is committed to using all the tools we have available to tackle wildlife crime. This measure will help to protect wild birds in the area, while still allowing necessary land management activities to take place.

“We believe this is a proportionate response to protect wild birds in the area and prevent further wildlife crime.”

The Scottish Government intends to introduce a licensing scheme for grouse shooting.