Police probe ‘wilful’ car fire on Dundee street

Police are investigating a ‘wilful’ car fire on a Dundee street.

Emergency services were called to Sandeman Street around 10am on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle fire.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and left the scene at 10.56am.

Officers are treating the fire as deliberate.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A resident – who wished to remain anonymous – said police were carrying out door-to-door inquiries after the car fire.

He said: “I wasn’t even aware of the incident until police came to the door.

“The alarm is still whistling at the moment after the blaze.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a vehicle fire on Sandeman Street, Dundee, at 10am on Wednesdasy.

“Emergency services attended and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.57am on Wednesday, to reports of a car on fire on Sandeman Street, Dundee.

“Operations Control mobilised one appliance to the scene and firefighters extinguished the fire.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene at 10.56am after ensuring the area was made safe.”