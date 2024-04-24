Police probe ‘wilful’ car fire on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police probe ‘wilful’ car fire on Dundee street

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries since the incident.

By Andrew Robson & James Simpson
The shell of the car following the wilful car fire on Sandeman Street in Dundee
The burnt-out shell of the car. Image: Supplied

Police are investigating a ‘wilful’ car fire on a Dundee street.

Emergency services were called to Sandeman Street around 10am on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle fire.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and left the scene at 10.56am.

Officers are treating the fire as deliberate.

There are no reports of any injuries.

‘Wilful’ car fire on Sandeman Street

A resident – who wished to remain anonymous – said police were carrying out door-to-door inquiries after the car fire.

He said: “I wasn’t even aware of the incident until police came to the door.

“The alarm is still whistling at the moment after the blaze.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a vehicle fire on Sandeman Street, Dundee, at 10am on Wednesdasy.

Emergency services were called to the car fire on Sandeman Street.
Emergency services were called to the blaze on Sandeman Street. Image: Supplied

“Emergency services attended and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.57am on Wednesday, to reports of a car on fire on Sandeman Street, Dundee.

“Operations Control mobilised one appliance to the scene and firefighters extinguished the fire.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene at 10.56am after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Conversation