Car crashes on its side after hitting parked vehicle in Dundee

A car has crashed on its side after hitting a parked car on a Dundee street.

Emergency services were called to Johnston Avenue just after noon on Thursday..

Grant Scott, a resident of the street, said he was in his garden when he heard “a loud bang”.

He said: “When I went out to see what had happened a car was on its side and the driver was inside.

“It looks like he has hit a parked car and the force of the crash has caused the vehicle to overturn.

“He was trapped in the vehicle at the driver’s side, police are currently at the scene.”

Car on its side after crash on Johnston Avenue

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Thursday, police were called to a report of a car on its side following a collision with a parked vehicle on Johnston Avenue in Dundee.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two appliances were sent to aid police after a car overturned on Johnston Avenue in Dundee.

“We received the call at 12.14pm and the stop message came in at 12.38pm.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.