Dundee West End street furniture graffitied in act of ‘mindless vandalism’ weeks after installation

The chess board was installed as part of a programme of improvement works carried out by the council to the tune of £192,000.

By Laura Devlin
Councillor Michael Crichton has hit out at the vandalism. Image: Dundee Liberal Democrats.
‘”Mindless” vandalism of street furniture in Dundee’s West End just weeks after it was installed has been slammed by councillors.

A newly erected ‘chess board’ outdoor games table on Perth Road has been graffitied with blue and yellow marker.

The board was installed as part of a programme of improvement works carried out by the council in the West End area to the tune of £192,000.

This included putting in new seating and planters in the Perth Road shopping centre and at Pennycook Lane in front of the Ryehill Police Station.

The works began in November last year and were completed in March.

Vandalism dubbed ‘infuriating’

The vandalism of the chess board has sparked ire from those who represent the West End, who say the damage will end up costing tax-payers.

Councillor Michael Crichton said: “Residents have commented very favourably on the improvements at the Sinderins seating area that removed old poor-conditioned seating and planters from the 1980s and upgraded the area.

The graffiti sprayed on the checkers table. Image: Dundee Lib Dems.

“It is not long completed so very disappointing to see such mindless graffiti vandalism take place.

“Along with my ward colleague councillor Fraser Macpherson, we have sought a clean-up by the council’s environment team and, although the graffiti will be removed, it is infuriating to see this sort of vandalism and there is of course a cost to the public purse having it removed.

“The area is covered by CCTV and I hope that will deter vandalism in the future.”

The vandalised chess board is located next to the Sinderins beacon on Perth Road, which has proven to be controversial since it was erected in 2021.

The controversial Sinderins Beacon on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Costing the local authority £30,000 – which was £16K over budget – locals labelled it “hideous” and said that couldn’t see it “bringing joy to anyone” when it arrived in the West End.

This led to councillor Fraser Macpherson, who represents the ward, to admit the handling of the project “was not the council’s finest moment

Commenting on the vandalism, a Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the situation and are taking the appropriate action.”

