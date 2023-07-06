Scott Allan ‘looking sharp’ for Arbroath as boss Dick Campbell praises playmaker’s will to succeed

Scott Allan is staking his claim for place in the Arbroath side after ‘looking sharp’ on his return to pre-season training.

Allan made just 12 starts and seven substitute appearances for Lichties last term.

He found himself largely sidelined after Christmas as Arbroath boss Dick Campbell set up his side to scrap for survival.

But the ex-Dundee United, Hibernian and Celtic star is one of the most technically-gifted players at Arbroath.

And Campbell hopes he can add some dig into his game after impressing in training.

“I’ve been pleased with how our players have come back in pre-season,” said Dick Campbell.

“But the one who’s surprised me a bit is Scott Allan. It’s his first full pre-season for a few years and he’s working his socks off.

“I’ve spoken to him and said I need him to make an impact.

“He’s well looked after by Arbroath and we want more from him. But it will be worth it if he can do the business for the club on the park.

“He’s working really hard and I’m impressed by that.

“It looks like he’s taken a thought to himself over the summer and decided that he doesn’t want to be second best.

“He’s a talented player and if he keeps up that sort of attitude there will be a chance for him.”

Scott Allan to be joined by new Arbroath signings

Meanwhile, Campbell is continuing to be active in the transfer market.

And the Lichties boss is hopeful of completing some deals in the coming days.

He’s also impressed with the early signs shown by new boys Ali Adams, Aaron Steele, Mark Stowe and Leighton McIntosh in pre-season.

Midfielder Craig Slater is nearing fitness after picking up a calf strain but will miss Saturday’s clash with Stirling Albion.

“We’ve added pace and youth to the squad,” said Campbell.

“Aaron looks a right good player. He’s strong, athletic and can defend.

“Mark offers us something different going forward, Ali looks very capable in goals and Leighton will bring some experience to the attack.

“My business is not done. There are a couple that are close and we’re still looking at a few more.”