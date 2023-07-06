Scott Allan ‘looking sharp’ for Arbroath as boss Dick Campbell praises playmaker’s will to succeed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Allan ‘looking sharp’ for Arbroath as boss Dick Campbell praises playmaker’s will to succeed

Allan struggled to nail down a regular first team spot at Arbroath last term but has returned to training with a renewed vigour.

By Ewan Smith
Scott Allan is staking his claim for place in the Arbroath side after ‘looking sharp’ on his return to pre-season training.

Allan made just 12 starts and seven substitute appearances for Lichties last term.

He found himself largely sidelined after Christmas as Arbroath boss Dick Campbell set up his side to scrap for survival.

But the ex-Dundee United, Hibernian and Celtic star is one of the most technically-gifted players at Arbroath.

And Campbell hopes he can add some dig into his game after impressing in training.

“I’ve been pleased with how our players have come back in pre-season,” said Dick Campbell.

“But the one who’s surprised me a bit is Scott Allan. It’s his first full pre-season for a few years and he’s working his socks off.

“I’ve spoken to him and said I need him to make an impact.

“He’s well looked after by Arbroath and we want more from him. But it will be worth it if he can do the business for the club on the park.

“He’s working really hard and I’m impressed by that.

“It looks like he’s taken a thought to himself over the summer and decided that he doesn’t want to be second best.

“He’s a talented player and if he keeps up that sort of attitude there will be a chance for him.”

Scott Allan to be joined by new Arbroath signings

Meanwhile, Campbell is continuing to be active in the transfer market.

And the Lichties boss is hopeful of completing some deals in the coming days.

He’s also impressed with the early signs shown by new boys Ali Adams, Aaron Steele, Mark Stowe and Leighton McIntosh in pre-season.

Midfielder Craig Slater is nearing fitness after picking up a calf strain but will miss Saturday’s clash with Stirling Albion.

“We’ve added pace and youth to the squad,” said Campbell.

“Aaron looks a right good player. He’s strong, athletic and can defend.

“Mark offers us something different going forward, Ali looks very capable in goals and Leighton will bring some experience to the attack.

“My business is not done. There are a couple that are close and we’re still looking at a few more.”

