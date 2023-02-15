VIDEO: Scott Allan feared he’d never wear boots again as Arbroath ace opens up on heart condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

VIDEO: Scott Allan feared he’d never wear boots again as Arbroath ace opens up on heart condition

By Ewan Smith
February 15 2023, 3.32pm Updated: February 15 2023, 7.00pm
Scott Allan visited the University of Glasgow's School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health. Image: British Heart Foundation.
Scott Allan visited the University of Glasgow's School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health. Image: British Heart Foundation.

Scott Allan glanced at his football boots and felt overwhelmed with the emotions of the news he’d been given.

Allan was diagnosed with the heart condition hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). 

He was facing the very real prospect that his career was over.

The former Celtic, Dundee United and Hibernian star has lived almost his life with Type 1 diabetes.

But at 28, Allan feared it was going to come to abrupt end due to his HCM diagnosis.

Allan said: “I can remember looking at my football boots and thinking: ‘I’ll never wear them in a stadium again.'”

Scott Allan at Arbroath. Image: SNS

The midfielder, a Diabetes UK ambassador, also supports the incredible work of the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Now at Arbroath, he has shown a dogged determination to continue playing the game he so dearly loves.

But memories of that career-defining day in 2020, remain at the forefront of his memory.

“I had been feeling dizzy and breathless in training,” Allan told Courier Sport.

“It went on and ten minutes into a game with Aberdeen I didn’t feel right. I had to get checked out.

“I went to London to see one of the leading cardiologists in the world, Professor Sharma.

“He put me through the exercise stress test but he told me to go to his room.

Retire

“His facial expressions told me he was uncomfortable about the test.

“Straight off, he advised I should retire.

“I broke down. I’ve lived most of my life with diabetes and managed it to keep playing.

“But this was nothing to do with my diabetes.

“That made it harder. It was a massive surprise.

“I flew back the next day and had difficult conversations with my family.

“My head was scrambled but I went into Hibernian because I wanted to be around my team-mates.

“My boss, Jack Ross, had been told by the doctor that it looked like I’d have to retire.

“He held a meeting with the players and it was very difficult to see how upset they were.”

Allan initially accepted his fate and began studying for an alternative career.

But he didn’t want his career to end.

With support from his agent Alan Houldsworth, he sought a second opinion from an HCM specialist in New York.

Allan’s first diagnosis was complicated by the dehydration side-effects of diabetes.

And after the specialists in New York and London collaborated, he was given the news that he could play on with HCM.

Allan still has to take special care around his diet and hydration levels and gets a heart scan every six months.

But far from shying away from his story, he has met it head on.

Scott Allan supports BHF

Scott Allan visited the research team at University of Glasgow’s School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health. Image: British Heart Foundation.

Allan spent several hours visiting the University of Glasgow’s School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health earlier this week to gain an insight into their research work.

His career may have been impacted by HCM, but Allan won’t let it beat him.

“In my first game back we lost 3-0 to St Johnstone in a semi-final at Hampden,” said Allan.

“But just being out there was so special.

“I’ve not suffered the same HCM symptoms recently. My diabetes has been good, as has my hydration.

Scott Allan learns more about BHR. Image: British Heart Foundation

“There’s no doubt this has derailed me. I went from my best season ever to this.

“My story has been in the media so some clubs don’t want to touch me in case something happens.

“It’s on my medical history so there’s no hiding from it and I wouldn’t want to.

“I wanted to spend time with the BHF team in Glasgow and see how their work is making a difference.

“Understanding more about my condition is so important and research is key. Support for charities like BHF is vital.”

Christian Eriksen

Manchester United star Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 in Denmark’s game with Finland.

There’s nothing to suggest Eriksen’s condition is in anyway linked to HCM.

But for Allan, it highlights, the need for people to be careful.

“I remember watching the game when the incident with Eriksen happened,” said Allan.

“Mum phoned me and said: ‘Don’t play anymore.’ That’s a natural reaction.

“We don’t know what Christian’s diagnosis was or what factors happened that day.

“On the face of it, he looks really fit. But these type of things can happen to any person.

“It can and does happen every day.

“It’s one of the worst things you can see when it happens in front of you.

“When it’s at that level of football and team-mates are trying to hide him, you know something is seriously wrong.

“On the plus side, it shows what you can do by putting people into the right position. A quick response can save a life.”

BHF work

BHF are currently funding more than £50 million of research in Scotland.

They have launched a new free digital tool, RevivR, to encourage people to learn CPR in 15 minutes.

Established in 1961, the BHR has contributed towards halving the annual number of people dying from heart and circulatory diseases (CVD) in Scotland.

Three in ten deaths in Scotland are still as a result of CVD, and it impacts 700,000 people in our country.

David McColgan, Head of BHF Scotland, said: “It has been a pleasure to introduce Scott to our amazing research team in Glasgow and to showcase some of the ground-breaking science taking place here and in Scotland.

“This is thanks to the generosity of the public.

“For more than 60 years, BHF-funded research has turned ideas that once seemed like ‘science fiction’ into reality.

“With the public’s continued support we will discover new treatments and breakthroughs for heart and circulatory diseases to help keep families together for longer.”

David McColgan, Head of BHF, with Scott Allan. Image: British Heart Foundation.

To support the British Heart Foundation this Heart Month, visit bhf.org.uk/heartmonth  #HeartMonth

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

James McPake. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: James McPake got important lessons at Dundee and Dunfermline is the right…
Behich, left, and McGrath. Image: SNS
Dundee United handed double selection boost ahead of crunch St Johnstone showdown
Graham Carey. Image: SNS.
Graham Carey will be a 'big player' for St Johnstone again as Callum Davidson…
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane plays game against Arbroath and could be back in…
St Johnstone fans.
St Johnstone pledge to consult with fans in ticket pricing process in the wake…
Kevin Harper believes he was the victim of wrongful dismissal. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Harper launches legal action against Lochee United following controversial sacking
McPake has done an outstanding job with the Pars. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: James McPake emerges as Motherwell job contender as Dunfermline exploits impress Fir Park…
A frustrated Mulgrew. Image: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew: Dundee United players are 'up for the fight' — but talk is…
Alex Jakubiak (left) and Zach Robinson: Both Dundee strikers scored in Sunday's win over Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Champions need strikers who score at business end - and I'd rather…
Lyall Cameron made it 3-0 against Cove Rangers after set-up by Paul McMullan. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron on goal ambition, Man of the Match awards and 'standing…

Most Read

1
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
2
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
5
3
Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
4
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
5
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
Kate Wood and Dave Black with their Jack Russell. Image: Dave Black
Kinross couple launch bid to open dog park
7
The latest teacher pay offer has been rejected with strikes set to continue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
School strikes set to continue as union rejects new teacher pay offer
8
Steven McCafferty outside Scottish Barbers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
9
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
3
10
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat

More from The Courier

smiling Nicols Sturgeon waving from a window.
COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted
Nicola Sturgeon in front of a saltire flag.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Nicola Sturgeon did not sow political division, but she did come to…
Nicola Sturgeon
DEREK HEALEY: Nicola Sturgeon will be a tough act to follow for those waiting…
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on Scottish Government issues, during a press conference at St Andrews House, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday February 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Sturgeon. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon revealed her plans to a handful of friends - but kept ministers…
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon resignation special
Nicola Sturgeon during the press conference announcing she was stepping down as First Minister.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon excelled at winning power but failed at exercising it
George and Ethel Bruce have been celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Paul Reid
Jute factory colleagues George and Ethel Bruce celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Skip-dipper and cannabis blocks
Joseph Sneddon died in 2022 in police custody. Image: G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family of Fife man who died in custody receives 'thorough investigation' pledge from Scotland's…
5 in 1 Takeaway, Montrose is up for best Scottish kebab house at the British Kebab House Awards. Image: Glen Barclay/DC Thomson
Taste test: Angus takeaway 5-in-1 up for top accolade at British Kebab Awards -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented